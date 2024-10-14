Erie police charge 15-year-old as adult in July block party shooting that wounded man

Erie police charged a 17-year-old boy in a July block party shooting that injured a 20-year-old based on witness descriptions and eyewitness identifications.

Police now accuse the 17-year-old's 15-year-old relative of being the shooter, based on new information.

The 15-year-old, Gilbert Rogers Jr., was arraigned Saturday on charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure in the July 21 shooting, which police said happened in the 400 block of East 24th Street during a large block party. He was charged as an adult under the Fisher Bill, a state law that permits juveniles accused of committing violent crime to be charged as adults.

A 20-year-old man who told police he was shooting dice on the block was shot in the left elbow during the incident, causing extensive damage to his arm, according to investigators. A vehicle and a house were also struck by gunfire, police reported.

Detectives initially charged 17-year-old Ra'Mere L. Rogers, whom investigators said is Gilbert Rogers' cousin, in the shooting. According to information in the criminal complaint filed against Ra'Mere on July 25, witnesses to the shooting gave police a description on the suspect.

A short time later, police were sent to another location in Erie after a woman reported her son had received messages from people who threatened to shoot the woman's residence. Ra'Mere was present during the police encounter with the woman, and his clothing and appearance were similar to the descriptions of the shooter, according to information in the complaint's affidavit of probable cause.

Detectives also wrote that two witnesses to the shooting identified Ra'Mere as the shooter after being shown photo lineups.

New information leads to 15-year-old suspect

Detectives wrote in the affidavit filed with Gilbert Rogers' criminal complaint that, following Ra'Mere's arrest, Ra'Mere told police he had been at the block party with Gilbert but left with another friend. Police also learned that Gilbert reportedly told Ra'Mere that he "had to shoot" because he believed another person was reaching for a firearm, investigators wrote in the affidavit.

Ra'Mere additionally told police that he and Gilbert bear a strong resemblance, and he believed this likeness resulted in the misidentification of him as the suspect. He also told police Gilbert was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a ski mask at the time of the incident, according to information in the affidavit.

Police said they found surveillance video that supported Ra'Mere's claim that he left the block party following the shooting. Video also showed Gilbert wearing clothing consistent with Ra'Mere's description, according to the affidavit.

Gilbert Rogers was placed in the Erie County Prison on $250,000 bond following his arraignment Saturday, according to court records. A lawyer for him was not listed on his criminal docket sheet Monday.

Ra'Mere Rogers was charged in July with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses in the shooting. Those charges remained in place Monday, according to court records.

Ra'Mere, who was released on unsecured bond but placed on electronic monitoring in early August, according to court records, was scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Friday, but the hearing was continued.

