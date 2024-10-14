Open in App
    Erie County's first commercial solar farm will be online soon. How much power it provides

    By Valerie Myers, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    The first commercial solar farm in Erie County will come online this fall.

    "Construction is complete. We just need to energize," said Sarah Slusser, CEO of Cypress Creek Renewables, which built and will operate the 24-megawatt Erie Solar Project located off Route 20 in Girard Township. Company officials led tours of the solar farm for community leaders, legislators and media on Friday.

    Construction of the solar arrays began in April. As many as 100 people were employed at the site during construction, Slusser said.

    "We are proud of the work we've accomplished and look forward to energizing to start producing clean and affordable energy right here," Slusser said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2Unr_0w5wSirD00

    The facility is expected to be operational by mid-November.

    Erie Solar's 44,280 solar panels will shift to follow the sun and absorb energy as it moves across the sky. Six inverters will convert direct-current electricity collected by the solar panels into alternating current for the power grid — enough to power about 3,000 homes and businesses.

    The site also will generate an estimated $2.4 million in tax revenues for Erie County over its expected 40-year lifespan, Slusser said.

    The 172-acre property is owned by Mark Troyer, who is leasing the land to Cypress Creek Renewables. Troyer grows potatoes on nearby parcels.

    "It's harvest time for us. It's a great time of the year for us," Troyer said Friday. "And it's kind of nice to be able to harvest the sun. This project is going to do that and provide a lot of clean energy."

    More Cypress Creek projects

    Cypress Creek Renewables is completing construction of two more 24-megawatt solar farms in northwestern Pennsylvania, in Cranberry and Tionesta, Slusser said.

    The company looks forward to partnering with the community on other projects, Slusser said. It has joined the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership and earlier this year provided a $1,000 grant to a McDowell High School student through its Energizing Tomorrow's Leaders scholarship program.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eAEsc_0w5wSirD00

    Other local solar projects

    Three more solar farms are planned in Erie County, in Washington, North East and Venango townships.

    The Washington Township solar farm is on hold, at least for now. Lightsource bp proposed the construction of three 20-megawatt solar farms in the region, including two in Crawford County. The projects originally were planned by Pattern Energy and were collectively known as Crawford Solar.

    "Lightsource bp has decided to pause development on the Crawford Solar project, which is permitted but has not yet started construction," Lightsource bp spokeswoman Julia Poska said in an email to the Erie Times-News on Oct. 9. "We are actively exploring options for future continuation of the project."

    Poska gave no reason for the pause. The company has completed 11 solar farms in Pennsylvania generating a combined 267 megawatts of power, she said.

    Washington Township approved the development plan for the local project, known as Snowdrop Solar, on leased land south of Edinboro. The company only needs a building permit to begin construction, township manager Norman Willow said.

    In 2022: Solar farms suggested for North East, Girard and Washington townships

    In North East Township, CleanChoice Energy has not begun construction of a planned 5-megawattt solar farm or indicated when construction might begin, township zoning administrator Jay Jobczynski said. The township approved a conditional use application for the 25-acre project on Crawford Road in August 2023.

    The fate of a proposed Venango Township solar farm is before the Erie County Court of Common Pleas. Wilson Solar LLC appealed the township's January denial of the company's conditional use application to build a 902-acre, 80-megawatt solar farm along Jones Road.

    The appeal is on hold while Venango supervisors consider changes proposed by Wilson Solar, including reducing the development to 260 acres.

    In Venango Township: Developer offers to reduce size of proposed solar farm

    Contact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County's first commercial solar farm will be online soon. How much power it provides

