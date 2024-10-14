Open in App
    Altered State Distillery adds chef, full kitchen service. What they serve

    By Jennie Geisler, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    Altered State Distillery, 1535 W. Eighth St., which opened in 2019, has taken another big step up. The distiller, which was mentioned in Forbes magazine earlier this year, just added a chef and full restaurant menu to its list of assets.

    Bobby Grazulewicz, 43, a trained executive chef with experience at restaurants in Niagara Falls, Jamestown, Charlotte, North Carolina, and others, has taken over and remade the Altered State kitchen. He developed the Tex-Mex menu because he could be creative with fresh, from-scratch ingredients, and it's easily adjusted to cater to guests with dietary restrictions.

    "Everything we have, even if it's not vegan or gluten-free, can easily be made that way," he said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHuuy_0w5wKsIH00

    Grazulewicz says he takes no short-cuts.

    "We make our own chorizo and queso fresco," he said. "Everything is fresh and vibrant because we're doing everything ourselves. We're braising our own chicken and beef."

    What's on the menu?

    The menu includes tapas (small dishes), tacos, tortas (sandwiches on a Telera roll), and sides such as avocado salad and charro beans. Desserts are coming, too. Grazulewicz worked at a patisserie for a spell and is looking to put those muscles to work as well.

    He takes pride in his braised Mexican beef dish known as birria, which he uses in tacos and the Tinga Quesadilla, which is so far the best seller.

    "Everyone wants to eat better," he said. "They want fresh food that makes them feel better and tastes great. We pack big flavor into our dishes."

    Grazulewicz said he likes to go out to eat rather than cook for himself at home, which is still in Jamestown for the time-being. He doesn't have a favorite dish to cook, but he said he just loves to be creating "and putting my own spin on it."

    No BYOF

    Altered State allowed people to bring their own food before the new kitchen opened because they had a limited menu, but those days are over. Now the kitchen is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4 to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturdays, noon to 9 p.m.; and Sundays noon to 4 p.m., for now. Starting Oct. 26, they'll be launching Sunday brunch hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Bar hours may differ.)

    Contact Jennie Geisler at jgeisler@timesnews.com . Find her weekly newsletter at https://profile.goerie.com/newsletters/erielicious .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Altered State Distillery adds chef, full kitchen service. What they serve

