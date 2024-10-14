In the Salman Rushdie stabbing trial, prosecutor says he won't argue possible motives

While authorities have alleged that Salman Rushdie’s attacker was motivated by a fatwa, or death threat, from Iran, the top prosecutor in the attacker's trial said he won't present that as a motive.

“I’d like to get away from those issues,” Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said Friday of the fatwa, which Iran's leadership issued against Rushdie over the author's 1988 novel "The Satanic Verses.”

Federal authorities have alleged that Hadi Matar, 26, of New Jersey, was motivated by the fatwa when he stabbed Rushdie during a lecture in western New York in 2022. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland stated in a July news release that Matar "committed an act of terrorism in the name of Hizballah, a designated terrorist organization aligned with the Iranian regime."

However, Schmidt, who spoke to reporters during a conference call, said he could prove intent “based upon other circumstances.”“My job here is to prove each and every element of the criminal charges that have been filed,” he said. “From my standpoint, this is a localized event. It’s a stabbing event. It’s straightforward. And I don’t really see a need to get into motive evidence."

Schmidt will push for maximum sentence

Matar was apprehended on Aug. 12, 2022, after authorities say he rushed the stage of the Chautauqua Institution's amphitheater and repeatedly stabbed Rushdie, 77, and injured Henry Reese, 75, who was on stage with the author.

Matar faces charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault. He’s pleaded not guilty to both charges and remains in custody at the Chautauqua County Jail.

Tuesday marks the first day of jury selection for his trial in Chautauqua County Court.

Schmidt said he'll have roughly 15 witnesses take the stand, including Rushdie, who he said will testify within the first two days of the trial. Schmidt said he anticipates jury selection ― 12 jury members and four alternates ― taking up to two weeks and his presentation taking an additional two weeks.

Schmidt said he is advocating for the maximum sentence under the law ― in this case, 25 years plus five years of post-release supervision for the attempted murder charge and seven years for the assault charge. He said it hasn't been determined whether those sentences would run consecutively or concurrently.

Defense seeks to change venue, delay trial

Schmidt added that Matar's defense attorney has filed two pre-trial motions. The first was a request to move the trial outside of Chautauqua County. The second motion was a request to stay or temporarily halt legal proceedings.

Schmidt said he's opposed both motions and that both are pending at the Fourth Department Appellate Division .

Matar is being represented by Chautauqua County Public Defender Nathaniel Barone.

Matar is facing federal charges

In July, Mater was arraigned in federal court in connection with "attempting to provide material support to Hizballah, a designated foreign terrorist organization; engaging in an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries; and providing material support to terrorists," according to a U.S. Justice Department news release .

If convicted, Matar faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Rushdie, who underwent surgery at UPMC Hamot in Erie, suffered serious wounds to his neck, chest and torso and lost sight in one eye. He's since made several public appearances, most notably for a book tour for his memoir, “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder,” which published in April.

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com . Follow him on X @ETNRao .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: In the Salman Rushdie stabbing trial, prosecutor says he won't argue possible motives