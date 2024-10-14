Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Erie Times News

    In the Salman Rushdie stabbing trial, prosecutor says he won't argue possible motives

    By A.J. Rao, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    While authorities have alleged that Salman Rushdie’s attacker was motivated by a fatwa, or death threat, from Iran, the top prosecutor in the attacker's trial said he won't present that as a motive.

    “I’d like to get away from those issues,” Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said Friday of the fatwa, which Iran's leadership issued against Rushdie over the author's 1988 novel "The Satanic Verses.”

    Federal authorities have alleged that Hadi Matar, 26, of New Jersey, was motivated by the fatwa when he stabbed Rushdie during a lecture in western New York in 2022. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland stated in a July news release that Matar "committed an act of terrorism in the name of Hizballah, a designated terrorist organization aligned with the Iranian regime."

    However, Schmidt, who spoke to reporters during a conference call, said he could prove intent “based upon other circumstances.”“My job here is to prove each and every element of the criminal charges that have been filed,” he said. “From my standpoint, this is a localized event. It’s a stabbing event. It’s straightforward. And I don’t really see a need to get into motive evidence."

    Schmidt will push for maximum sentence

    Matar was apprehended on Aug. 12, 2022, after authorities say he rushed the stage of the Chautauqua Institution's amphitheater and repeatedly stabbed Rushdie, 77, and injured Henry Reese, 75, who was on stage with the author.

    Matar faces charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault. He’s pleaded not guilty to both charges and remains in custody at the Chautauqua County Jail.

    Tuesday marks the first day of jury selection for his trial in Chautauqua County Court.

    Schmidt said he'll have roughly 15 witnesses take the stand, including Rushdie, who he said will testify within the first two days of the trial. Schmidt said he anticipates jury selection ― 12 jury members and four alternates ― taking up to two weeks and his presentation taking an additional two weeks.

    Schmidt said he is advocating for the maximum sentence under the law ― in this case, 25 years plus five years of post-release supervision for the attempted murder charge and seven years for the assault charge. He said it hasn't been determined whether those sentences would run consecutively or concurrently.

    Defense seeks to change venue, delay trial

    Schmidt added that Matar's defense attorney has filed two pre-trial motions. The first was a request to move the trial outside of Chautauqua County. The second motion was a request to stay or temporarily halt legal proceedings.

    Schmidt said he's opposed both motions and that both are pending at the Fourth Department Appellate Division .

    Matar is being represented by Chautauqua County Public Defender Nathaniel Barone.

    Matar is facing federal charges

    In July, Mater was arraigned in federal court in connection with "attempting to provide material support to Hizballah, a designated foreign terrorist organization; engaging in an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries; and providing material support to terrorists," according to a U.S. Justice Department news release .

    If convicted, Matar faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

    Rushdie, who underwent surgery at UPMC Hamot in Erie, suffered serious wounds to his neck, chest and torso and lost sight in one eye. He's since made several public appearances, most notably for a book tour for his memoir, “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder,” which published in April.

    A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com . Follow him on X @ETNRao .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: In the Salman Rushdie stabbing trial, prosecutor says he won't argue possible motives

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bewitched' Actor George Tobias: Later a Sheriff, His Body Was Stolen After He Died
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Man sentenced to life for Denton double murder
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard1 day ago
    Jacksonville group raises concerns about fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern7 hours ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz10 hours ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court reinstates six-week abortion ban while state appeals
    The Current GA8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy