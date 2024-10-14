Open in App
    • Erie Times News

    Is the flu going around? You can find Erie's latest data on it in a new online dashboard

    By David Bruce, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    Anyone interested in how much COVID-19, RSV or influenza virus has been found in Erie wastewater can now see that data on a new Erie County Department of Health online dashboard.

    The dashboard , which was first published Oct. 1, also lists which COVID-19 variants have been found in wastewater samples. It also provides case totals, hospitalization rates and death rates for RSV and flu.

    "This provides the community with a good surveillance tool that can let people know when we are starting to see certain viruses in the county," said Erin Mrenak, county Health Department director. "It can help people know when it's time to get their vaccination and it's also good information for our health systems."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBPPX_0w5w44w100

    Data for the dashboard is provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Biobot Analytics, which tests the wastewater. Most data will be updated weekly, though there is currently a lag in reporting COVID-19 variant information.

    The dashboard doesn't include COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates or death rates, Mrenak said.

    "We are no longer providing COVID cases because it is no longer a reportable disease," Mrenak said. "Cases are no longer the most accurate measurement for COVID. We are using wastewater data."

    County health officials are considering adding COVID-19 hospitalization and death data to the dashboard in the future, Mrenak said.

    Data goes back to Erie County's 2002-03 flu season

    Besides the most recent data, people can also see the county's case trends for flu and RSV going back to the 2002-03 season.

    "One thing I noticed is that each year for the past five years, flu season has started later and later each year," said Lauren Carson, a county Health Department epidemiologist. "And based on the data we have so far this season, that trend will likely continue."

    Only two cases of flu, both type A, have been reported in the county so far this season, which officially started Oct. 1. However, wastewater data shows that some type B flu was circulating in the area late this summer.

    Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com . Follow him on X @ETNBruce .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Is the flu going around? You can find Erie's latest data on it in a new online dashboard

