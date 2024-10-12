Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Erie Times News

    GOP congressmen trying to compel Pa. to perform more checks of military, overseas ballots

    By Bethany Rodgers, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    Six Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing the commonwealth’s secretary of state for, they claim, not adequately vetting the identities of overseas and military voters.

    The lawsuit filed this week takes issue with Pennsylvania's practice of exempting certain citizens abroad from voter identification requirements, a policy the plaintiffs say opens a door to election fraud. To solve this alleged problem, they want to compel Pennsylvania to segregate ballots cast by these voters and refrain from counting them until officials perform additional voter eligibility checks.

    More: What Pa.'s US representatives, senators said when asked if they'll accept election result

    Reps. Guy Reschenthaler, Dan Meuser, Glenn "GT" Thompson, Lloyd Smucker, Mike Kelly and Scott Perry are taking the commonwealth to court in collaboration with the group PA Fair Elections, an election denial organization that has also been pushing questionable data on counties to get them to purge names from their voter rolls.

    The group is led by Heather Honey, a Lebanon County resident whose assertions have been echoed by former President Donald Trump when contesting Pennsylvania’s 2020 election outcome, Spotlight PA has reported .

    More: Pennsylvania Voter Guide: The who, what, where & when of the 2024 election

    The state department characterizes the lawsuit as a “dishonest” effort to disenfranchise voters, many of whom are in military service and are “putting their lives on the line to defend our freedoms.”

    “(D)espite the sacrifices they make to protect us, some elected leaders are now making bad-faith arguments to prevent these votes from being counted,” state department officials said in a statement.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYT3T_0w4BRv8T00

    Counties have already begun mailing ballots to military and overseas voters, the statement continued, adding the new lawsuit seems like a continuation of the “unfounded litigation” challenging the results of the 2020 election.

    The legal challenge pertains to Pennsylvanians covered by the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act , which can apply to military personnel and their spouses, study-abroad students or other people who live abroad.

    Generally, voters in the commonwealth must provide proof of identification every time they request an absentee ballot. Military and overseas voters, however, are exempt from this requirement, according to the state department.

    These Pennsylvanians can register to vote and apply for an absentee ballot simultaneously by filling out a brief application that asks for their driver license number or their Social Security number. If they don’t have a license or a Social Security number, they’re supposed to state that on the form, but it will not necessarily result in the rejection of their ballot application.

    The GOP congressmen object that this policy violates minimum standards set by federal law and “makes Pennsylvania’s elections vulnerable to ineligible votes” by allowing people to register to vote and cast a ballot without providing identification. In particular, they claim foreign nations “could easily submit” falsified voting forms in attempts to meddle with American elections.

    More: What Pennsylvania Supreme Court's recent rulings mean for voters ahead of Election Day

    Election officials in the Keystone State have already mailed out more than 25,000 ballots to overseas and military voters, according to the complaint.

    Honey and the PA Fair Elections in 2023 filed a similar complaint, which is on appeal and still pending in the Commonwealth Court after the Governor’s Office of General Counsel found the state department did not violate federal law.

    In that challenge, the state department argued that federal law leaves voter registration requirements up to the states and noted rules vary widely across the nation. Department officials said in the prepared statement that in Pennsylvania, people face criminal consequences, including imprisonment and fines, if they lie when registering to vote.

    “Ballots cast by ineligible voters occur at extremely low rates and are routinely investigated and prosecuted by the appropriate authorities when they occur,” the department added.

    Bethany Rodgers is a USA TODAY Network Pennsylvania capital bureau investigative journalist .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: GOP congressmen trying to compel Pa. to perform more checks of military, overseas ballots

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 16
    Add a Comment
    Jeffrey Hero
    1d ago
    What bullshit leave the military alone
    Liberal + Educated = Intelligence
    1d ago
    More Republican voting tricks.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza14 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    The next named storm on the list is Nadine. What forecasters are watching
    Erie Times News3 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC8 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard9 hours ago
    In the Salman Rushdie stabbing trial, prosecutor says he won't argue possible motives
    Erie Times News14 hours ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Trump’s Tirade: Full Transcript of His Attacks on Howard Stern and Whoopi Goldberg After Positive Harris Interviews
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy