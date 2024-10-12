Opinion: Merski answers your questions about taxes, school funding, Brig Niagara, housing

The Erie Times-News asked voters to submit questions to the candidates running represent Erie-area residents in the Pennsylvania Senate and House of Representatives. Here, incumbent state Rep. Bob Merski, the Democratic nominee running to represent the House of Representatives 2nd Legislative District, offers his answers. His opponent, GOP nominee Matt Strupczewski, did not respond to the survey. The district covers parts of the city of Erie, along with Greene, Harborcreek and Summit townships and Wesleyville Borough.

Question: What legislative issue is most important to you?

Answer: My number one issue is lowering costs for working families and seniors. That's why I voted for raising the property tax and rent rebate for seniors; supported the bill to allow the Attorney General to go after price gouging; and my bill to provide more reduced car registrations for seniors goes into effect this year. I voted for the state child tax credit to help working families. Government is of the people, for the people, and by the people, so it's my belief that we have an obligation to help people as much as we can.

What is your position on school choice? What accountability will you demand for education outcomes for both public and private schools?

I taught in both private and public schools. Our constitutional obligation is to provide quality public schools in Pennsylvania. It's enshrined in our state constitution. Until we do that, we can't even begin to talk about the state funding private schools. I believe the educational improvement tax credit (EITC) program is providing resources to private schools to address affordability.

Accountability is important, because we are working with the next generation of workers for our country. I would like to see everyone taking the same test so that we are measuring apples to apples. We have to remember that not everyone is an "A" student and that home life plays a big part in student success. To me, it's wrong to lower the standards so that everyone is an A student. That's why I'm a big proponent of before and after school remediation and enrichment programs for our students to bridge the gap between student potential and student achievement. We also have to address behavior standards, because we see too many young people entering the workforce with undisciplined work ethic and poor soft skills.

Why do we continue to underfund public schools and send more money for vouchers and private schools? Why not focus on a better fair funding policy for public schools?

We don't have vouchers in Pennsylvania. We have the educational improvement tax credit (EITC) and opportunity scholarship tax credit (OSTC) programs where businesses can allocate some of their tax liability to private schools.

I believe we need to fully implement the fair funding formula for our public schools and have strong public schools. In many counties, there are limited options for private schools, but everyone has access to our public schools.

What can lawmakers do to reduce the property tax burden on retirees?

Local property taxes pay for your local police and paid fire service, for your road repairs and plowing, and your local public schools. One of the things we did this past year was increase the property tax and rent rebate program for seniors, both the income threshold and the amount of the rebate. By allocating more than $1 billion in state funds to public schools, that should help local school districts hold the line on property tax increases for school taxes next year. We must balance in the budget in Pennsylvania under state law. In order to provide more relief, we have to generate more revenue to pay for it. Some ideas include legalizing adult use marijuana, and using the tax money from that. But we have to generate more revenue to provide more relief.

Some people make too much money to qualify for Section 8 housing but cannot find affordable housing in a livable area. What can state government do to help?

I am cosponsor of two bills to help with affordability in housing. We have a big problem with lot rent fees exploding across the commonwealth. The bill I cosponsored would cap lot rent increases to the rate of inflation. Another thing we've seen post-pandemic is an explosion in the rents of senior unsubsidized housing. I am cosponsor of a bill that would stabilize rent increases in senior housing to support those on fixed incomes, while allowing the landlord to issue temporary fees for common repairs, such as roof or parking lot repairs.

We also invest millions of dollars into the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority (PHFA), which helps local governments and developers with increasing our housing stock and keeping people in their homes. Another thing I'm working on currently is supporting our local governments in cutting red tape and inspection delays for developers wishing to build and repair housing units.

Why can't a substation of the Pennsylvania State Police remain in eastern Erie County? With it being relocated to Summit Township, residents of eastern Erie County will have a longer wait for state police to respond to emergencies.

Our state troopers do not sit at the police barracks waiting for calls. They are on patrol throughout the county and northwest Pennsylvania, including Harborcreek and eastern Erie County. The current building doesn't meet the needs of current policing, as technology and society has changed significantly in the past 60 years. I am confident that police service will not be degraded as we consolidate the Girard and Lawrence Park barracks into one new barracks in central Erie County.

What will you do to 1) ensure the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission repairs the Brig Niagara as soon as possible and 2) keep pressure on the PHMC to continue to maintain her?

The entire Erie delegation, Democratic and Republican members, have met with PHMC. The ship is over 30 years old, and is in need of millions of dollars of repairs. PHMC is committed to repairing the ship and get her sailing again, with a goal, due to the extent of the rehabilitation needed, of 2026 for the Niagara to be a showpiece of America's 250th birthday celebration, but sooner if able. With a dedicated PHMC employee as captain, PHMC is committed to the maintenance of the ship.

Do you support or oppose voter I.D.; getting rid of no-excuse mail-in ballots; making Election Day a state-paid holiday; and early voting only at secure locations?

I support the current law regarding voter ID. Unlike buying beer or liquor, voting is a right protected by our constitution and essential to our democracy. If you're a regular voter, you know that nine times out of 10, the poll workers are your neighbors. I oppose getting rid of mail-in ballots, because we have found that people like the convenience of them. I support making Election Day a paid state holiday, and support early voting at secure locations. We should be making it easier for people to vote and have their voice heard, not put up barriers.

In recent elections, attempts were made to throw out my vote because I used mail-in voting. What are you going to do to protect my right to vote and access to voting?

Our mail-in voting system in Pennsylvania confuses some people with the two envelopes, so we have to address the fact that too many people's votes could be thrown out due to a missed date, even though we know from the postmark that the ballot was mailed in on time. The courts have recently addressed this issue. Also, we audit the vote and there were very few illegal votes in Pennsylvania. The fraudulent ones were caught and the perpetrators were charged. Make no mistake about it, there are people out there trying to put up barriers to people voting. I will vote "NO" on those efforts every time, and I support efforts to expand voting access.

How does the state ensure there are no deceased persons or noncitizens voting in Pa.?

Each county has a local elections office, and they work in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of State to ensure that local elections are free and fair. First, it's illegal for noncitizens to vote. Full stop. This idea that people in the country illegally are voting in our elections in Pennsylvania is pure fiction. Same with deceased people. The voter rolls are examined regularly (monthly in Erie County) and deceased Pennsylvanians are removed.

Do you support open primaries for Pa.?

I support the current system of the people who belong to the party choosing the party's candidate. If I belong to a local social club, I can vote for the club's officers. People from other clubs can't vote in our club's election. If I want a say in the officers of that club, I join that social club.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Opinion: Merski answers your questions about taxes, school funding, Brig Niagara, housing