Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Erie Times News

    Former PGA Tour pro, PIAA golf champ Tim Dunlavey due for EDGA Hall of Fame enshrinement

    By Mike Copper, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    Where Are They Now? is an occasional Times-News sports series on the current status of former Erie-area athletes, coaches, officials or administrators of interest.

    These days, former Cathedral Prep golfer Tim Dunlavey is more concerned with reducing the daily burdens of others than his score per round.

    Dunlavey, 56, helps residents in and around Spartanburg, South Carolina. That's where the 1986 Prep graduate lives and serves as an elder for Westminster Presbyterian Church.

    Dunlavey also is a board member for Total Ministries, which operates a food bank and provides financial assistance for those deemed in need.

    "We just try to help people who are in tight spots," he said. "Try to give them a hand up when things are rough. I know we were a lifesaver during the pandemic."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wewur_0w1P6ppe00

    Dunlavey spoke with the Erie Times-News via a Sept. 26 Zoom call at Whispering Woods Golf Course. That was several days before Hurricane Helene's destructive and deadly path began to ravage the western Carolinas.

    On a lighter note, Dunlavey's call was arranged by Erie District Golf Association officials. The 1985 PIAA boys golf champion spoke exactly one month before his official induction for its hall of fame.

    Dunlavey is one four golfers who comprise the hall's 2024 class. Current EDGA president Dave Hewett, Bob Paris and the late Norm Gaylord are others who will be enshrined during an Oct. 26 ceremony at Lake Shore Country Club.

    Also honored that night will be Judy Saurer, Judy Meister and Steph Urban. They'll enter the Erie District Women's Golf Association Hall of Fame.

    More: EDGA president Dave Hewett, former pro Tim Dunlavey highlight its 2024 hall of fame class

    'Always felt like home'

    This will be the third hall of fame induction ceremony for Dunlavey, who also excelled on the links for the University of Virginia. He was voted to two Atlantic Coast Conference all-star teams and then experienced a professional career highlighted by six starts in PGA Tour events.

    Dunlavey, through qualifying tournaments, also competed in the 2018 and 2019 U.S. Senior Opens. Those appearances occurred more than a decade after he was enshrined in the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame's Metropolitan Erie chapter (2004) and Cathedral Prep's athletic hall of fame (2006).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDfMf_0w1P6ppe00

    "This (month's induction) is the one I'm most excited about," Dunlavey said, "because of all my (experiences) learning golf while I was growing up in Erie. All the guys I grew up with were the other good players in town. I tried to get as good as them and learn things from them."

    "Even though I've been away for a long time, Erie's always felt like home."

    More: Evan Rowane wins EDGA Amateur ahead of Mercyhurst University's Division I golf debut

    A lifetime sport

    Dunlavey is attuned to golf's warp-speed evolution since his successful days as a Rambler 40 years ago. He was reminded of that during a trip back to Erie, which included a round at the Kahkwa Club.

    Dunlavey's tee shot on the course's 10th hole, its first when he was a Prep student, easily reached the top of the fairway's first hill.

    And then some.

    "I always thought it was a good shot when I could (reach) the top of that hill," Dunlavey said. "Now, you can hit it 80 yards past it. These balls now, they go farther and the (clubs) make them go straighter and higher with less spin."

    Dunlavey, despite living in such a region ripe with golf courses, said he currently only plays two or three rounds per month. Maybe an occasional tournament at The Country Club of Spartanburg, where he's been a member since 1999.

    The round count, though, is almost irrelevant to Dunlavey.

    That he continues to competently drive, chip and putt is what's important.

    "It's neat to still be able to play a sport I grew up with and be able to get out and meet more people," Dunlavey said. "I'm fortunate and blessed to have the timing and the hands to do this.

    "I'm lucky I found something that fit."

    Contact Mike Copper at mcopper@timesnews.com . Follow him on X @ETNcopper .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Former PGA Tour pro, PIAA golf champ Tim Dunlavey due for EDGA Hall of Fame enshrinement

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Will northern lights return to Pennsylvania?
    Erie Times News1 day ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Golden Corral in Florida Closed Again Following State Inspection – Second Time This Year
    Akeena4 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    The next named storm on the list is Nadine. What forecasters are watching
    Erie Times News1 day ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily14 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Opinion: Are Ryan Day’s Buckeyes tough enough to take down Oregon?
    The Lantern2 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today17 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber1 day ago
    The fastest-ever climb of the Grand Teton, a record lost and a trails debate
    WyoFile28 days ago
    This Bakery in Norridge claims to have the best Chocolate Donut in Illinois
    Chicago Food King21 days ago
    Erie Otters coach, players laud Connor McDavid ahead of Jan. 10 number retirement ceremony
    Erie Times News2 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy