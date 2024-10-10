Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Erie Times News

    Accused Salman Rushdie attacker to begin trial Tuesday. What to know

    By A.J. Rao, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    The brutal stabbing of author Salman Rushdie during a lecture in western New York captured the nation’s attention in the summer of 2022. On Tuesday, his accused attacker will go on trial.

    Hadi Matar, 26, of New Jersey, faces charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault. He’s pleaded not guilty to both charges and remains in custody at the Chautauqua County Jail.

    Tuesday marks the first day of jury selection for his trial in Chautauqua County Court. The selection process could take up to two weeks, according to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt.

    Schmidt previously told reporters that his biggest hurdle will be picking a fair and impartial jury due to the level of publicity surrounding the incident.

    Rushdie stabbed at Chautauqua Institution

    Matar was apprehended on Aug. 12, 2022, after authorities say he rushed the stage of the Chautauqua Institution's amphitheater and repeatedly stabbed Rushdie, 77, and injured Henry Reese, 75, who was on stage with the author.

    While Reese suffered a minor facial injury, Rushdie underwent surgery at UPMC Hamot in Erie. He suffered serious wounds to his neck, chest and torso and lost sight in one eye.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USkI4_0w1P6FUq00

    Rushdie has since made several public appearances, most notably for a book tour for his memoir, “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder,” which published in April.

    Rushdie and Reese are expected to testify at the trial.

    Trial has faced delays

    Jury selection was originally scheduled to start this past January. However, the trial was postponed after Matar's lawyer argued that the defendant was entitled by law to see the manuscript of Rushdie’s memoir before standing trial.

    Other delays occurred early during court deliberations. In September 2022, Schmidt requested more time to sift through more than 30,000 pieces of evidence ― written documents, supplementary police reports, videos and photographs and medical records ― related to the incident.

    Schmidt told reporters at the time that his office was "understaffed," with 13 attorneys including himself, and that going through so much evidence will be an "enormous undertaking."

    Schmidt expects to have less than a dozen witnesses and anticipates the presentation of the case to be quick, possibly less than a week, according to the district attorney's office.

    Matar is also facing federal charges

    In July, Matar was arraigned in federal court in connection with "attempting to provide material support to Hizballah, a designated foreign terrorist organization; engaging in an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries; and providing material support to terrorists," according to a U.S. Justice Department news release .

    According to court documents and statements made by the government in court, between September 2020 and August 2022, Matar attempted to provide material support and resources to Hizballah. Matar did this by attempting to carry out a fatwa calling for the execution of Rushdie, which Matar understood was endorsed by Hizballah, the news release stated.

    The FBI is investigating the case. If convicted, Matar faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, the news release stated.

    A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com . Follow him on X @ETNRao .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Accused Salman Rushdie attacker to begin trial Tuesday. What to know

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Will northern lights return to Pennsylvania?
    Erie Times News1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Unemployment claims in Pennsylvania increased last week
    Erie Times News2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    SoCal County gets $11 Million to clear homeless encampments
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy