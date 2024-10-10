Accused Salman Rushdie attacker to begin trial Tuesday. What to know

The brutal stabbing of author Salman Rushdie during a lecture in western New York captured the nation’s attention in the summer of 2022. On Tuesday, his accused attacker will go on trial.

Hadi Matar, 26, of New Jersey, faces charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault. He’s pleaded not guilty to both charges and remains in custody at the Chautauqua County Jail.

Tuesday marks the first day of jury selection for his trial in Chautauqua County Court. The selection process could take up to two weeks, according to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt.

Schmidt previously told reporters that his biggest hurdle will be picking a fair and impartial jury due to the level of publicity surrounding the incident.

Rushdie stabbed at Chautauqua Institution

Matar was apprehended on Aug. 12, 2022, after authorities say he rushed the stage of the Chautauqua Institution's amphitheater and repeatedly stabbed Rushdie, 77, and injured Henry Reese, 75, who was on stage with the author.

While Reese suffered a minor facial injury, Rushdie underwent surgery at UPMC Hamot in Erie. He suffered serious wounds to his neck, chest and torso and lost sight in one eye.

Rushdie has since made several public appearances, most notably for a book tour for his memoir, “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder,” which published in April.

Rushdie and Reese are expected to testify at the trial.

Trial has faced delays

Jury selection was originally scheduled to start this past January. However, the trial was postponed after Matar's lawyer argued that the defendant was entitled by law to see the manuscript of Rushdie’s memoir before standing trial.

Other delays occurred early during court deliberations. In September 2022, Schmidt requested more time to sift through more than 30,000 pieces of evidence ― written documents, supplementary police reports, videos and photographs and medical records ― related to the incident.

Schmidt told reporters at the time that his office was "understaffed," with 13 attorneys including himself, and that going through so much evidence will be an "enormous undertaking."

Schmidt expects to have less than a dozen witnesses and anticipates the presentation of the case to be quick, possibly less than a week, according to the district attorney's office.

Matar is also facing federal charges

In July, Matar was arraigned in federal court in connection with "attempting to provide material support to Hizballah, a designated foreign terrorist organization; engaging in an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries; and providing material support to terrorists," according to a U.S. Justice Department news release .

According to court documents and statements made by the government in court, between September 2020 and August 2022, Matar attempted to provide material support and resources to Hizballah. Matar did this by attempting to carry out a fatwa calling for the execution of Rushdie, which Matar understood was endorsed by Hizballah, the news release stated.

The FBI is investigating the case. If convicted, Matar faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, the news release stated.

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com . Follow him on X @ETNRao .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Accused Salman Rushdie attacker to begin trial Tuesday. What to know