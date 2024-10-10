In what used to be bank drive-through lanes, there could soon be a tiny coffee shop

This article is part of a recurring series that updates the status of properties of interest in the Erie area. Have a suggestion? Email jmartin@timesnews.com

It's no secret that U.S. banks continue to close branch offices. In 2023 alone, after the number of shuttered branches was offset by new locations, the United States was left with 1,409 fewer places to cash a check.

But what happens to those buildings after the ATMS are hauled away and the vaults are emptied of their valuables?

Some become locations for other banks. Others sit empty or are used for some other purposes.

The former PNC branch at 1915 E. 38th St. is the home of Ascend Hypnotherapy and Life Coaching,

A new addition to the property

Now, there's a new, soon-to-be opened addition to the property. And it's parked outside under an awning that was once a drive-through lane at the bank.

It looks like a green wooden shed, built to squeeze neatly into an open space where motorists once pulled up to cash checks or make payments or deposits.

That little shed, however, represents 27-year-old Shannon O'Neill's dream of owning her own business.

O'Neill, who works in the engineering department at Wabtec, hopes to open Thru-Bru, a drive-through coffee shop that will also serve tea, specialty drinks and pastries, including Mighty Fine doughnuts .

O'Neill said she is opening the coffee shop with the help of friend and business partner Chris Cummins, who operates Ascend Hypnotherapy and Life Coaching with his wife.

"He (Cummins) presented me with the idea of opening the coffee shop in the drive-through. It sounded like a great idea and we had the money," O'Neill said.

She admits that she didn't have to be pushed very hard.

"I have been interested in starting a business for a while," she said. "I am kind of looking for something that I can be involved with and not just sitting behind a computer and typing. I want to be active in the business."

What this coffee shop won't have on the menu

Aside from the location in an 11-foot by 11-foot shed, O'Neill said there's another thing that will set Thru-Bru apart from some of its competitors.

Having stomach issues as a teenager led O'Neill to discover that she was allergic to artificial sweeteners. She won't be offering any at Thru-Bru on a menu that she developed herself.

Eliminating artificial sweeter changed her life, O'Neill said.

"I want to reflect that in the things we serve that are whole and organic and aren't going to make you sick. I truly believe in that," she said.

