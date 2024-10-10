The ghostbusters of Erie: Meet the paranormal investigation group Eerie Unknown

(This story was updated to add a photo gallery and audio.)

Erie has areas of reported unknown disturbances and a paranormal activity investigation group is hoping to answer questions with their investigations.

Eerie Unknown started in December of 2019 and has more than 6,000 followers on Facebook who follow their dozens of investigations each year.

The group, which has several active members, has investigated claims of paranormal activity at Eeriebyss Factory of Terror at 1053 W. 12th St., Warner Theatre at 811 State St., Brewerie at 123 W. 14th St., and the lighthouses at Presque Isle, among other places.

"Sometimes we have two members that go, sometimes we have nine," said Mike Brennan, Eerie Unknown investigator. "It all depends. We’ve done almost 100 investigations in the years that we’ve been doing this. We’re looking forward to the next hundred.”

How it all began

Eerie Unknown started in 2019 when founding member James Tuholski said he had a desire to investigate the paranormal around Erie.

“I’ve always had a liking for paranormal,” Tuholski said. "One day I decided to start getting into a little investigating and from there we ended up buying equipment and went from there.”

That equipment, costing more than $5,000, includes:

Night-vision cameras

Video recorders

Kodak still camera that takes night-vision pictures

SLS camera which is a computer-based camera that can pick up images that you can’t see with the naked eye

Numerous REM pods which detect magnetic field and sense when a spirit is around

Recorders

Meters

Spirit boxes (A paranormal research device used as a spirit communication tool. Used to connect with spirits or ghosts by detecting EVP or electronic voice phenomena.)

The first investigation in Fairview

Eerie Unknown conducted its first investigation in December of 2019 when the group investigated a house in Fairview.

The owner claimed that the house was haunted with demonic spirits that were causing her concern. It bothered her enough that she sold the house quickly after the investigation.

"Within six months of buying the house she moved out because she claimed it was demonic and had scratches on the wall," Brennan said. "We had a lot of weird orbs. We did get a cool response on the EDP as we were placing a recorder in a bedroom and when a member crawled into a bedroom we heard ‘what is he doing?’ At one point we asked whatever spirit was there to say one of our names and it said ‘Mike.” We didn’t get scared out of the house, but it definitely scared the owner out of the house.”

A scare at an apartment

Members of Eerie Unknown say they have plenty of paranormal stories to tell.

Brennan recalls investigating an apartment near the Millcreek Mall where, toward the end of the probe, something weird happened to him.

"It was getting closer to the end. This is when I started to not feel well," he said. "I sat down and Jimmy had the infrared camera on me as I was sitting there. I couldn't see anything from where I was but he could on his end. You could see this object come from the bottom of my leg straight up to about my chest and neck area. It floated off and flew off. It had a boot shape to it. As soon as it flew away from me… I felt better. All the nausea was gone.

A big investigation at the Warner Theatre

Tuholski says that his favorite investigation so far took place at the Warner Theatre.

The goal of the investigation was to see if they could contact the spirit of a former employee named Vinny.

"I don’t think we contacted with him," Tuholski said. "But when we were up in the projection room, we had a lot of good evidence, video and audio of footsteps, hearing a female voice, catching orbs in a shadow figure on our night-vision cameras. It wasn’t overly active but the footage that we did get was pretty compelling.”

After the Warner visit, Eerie Unknown garnered plenty of attention from media and online as the live stream received more than 46,000 views on Facebook.

"We were the first to investigate the Warner Theatre," Brennan said. "We were the first to investigate the Erie Playhouse, first to investigate Erie Abyss Factory of Terror. Those are probably the most famous places in Erie that people would know of. We did the Brewerie two or three times and got to go in the tunnels below. Both lighthouses as well in Presque Isle. We’ve investigated them four or five times and find activity in the main bedroom upstairs."

Where will Eerie Unknown investigate next?

Up next on their schedule, Eerie Unknown will be holding a fundraiser for the lighthouses at Presque Isle with their investigations on Oct. 16 and Oct. 29 for the third annual Fright Nights.

“We investigated the light house a few years ago and I talked with the lady that runs the lighthouse," Tuholski said. "She talked about needing some money to do repairs and upkeep to the lighthouse. We got together and decided to do this Halloween event. All proceeds go to the lighthouse and the upkeep."

If anyone wants to get involved in their investigations, follow their adventures or have your home or business investigated, contact Eerie Unknown through Facebook .

