    PGC biologist explains why turkey hunters should see more birds, highlights spring harvest

    By Brian Whipkey, Pennsylvania Outdoors Columnist,

    2 days ago

    Several factors over the past few years have created great conditions for fall turkey hunting in Pennsylvania and this year's spring gobbler harvest reveals hunters found toms quicker than before.

    "With so many turkeys out there, I think it’s going to be a good season. But it always depends on the weather,” Mary Jo Casalena, turkey biologist for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said.

    Fall turkey hunting for both hens and gobblers begins Nov. 2 in most parts of the state.

    Casalena credits mild winters and changes to hunting regulations for allowing the turkey population to grow.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GU0A6_0w1OlZYd00

    She said a longer turkey season has been made possible because of a change the agency made to prohibit rifles in the fall turkey season which resulted in lower harvest numbers.

    “In 2021, we not only eliminated rifles statewide but we also shortened season length in a number of Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) to control the hen harvest for a while,” she said. About half of the harvest each fall involves hens.

    In fall 2023, about 66,500 hunters harvested 4,600 birds.

    “It was the lowest on record,” she said, adding the harvest has been less than 10,000 toms and hens for a few years.

    At the same time, Casalena said the agency is seeing more people archery hunting, including with crossbows. Last year, 18% of the fall turkey harvest was taken by crossbow hunters. In 2018, crossbows accounted for 10%.

    “The nice thing about the fall season is because we’ve decreased the harvest so much over the last few years and we know that the harvest is going to stay pretty low with the elimination of rifles, we’ve been able to increase season length in management units where the population is stable or increasing,” Casalena said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IE0jg_0w1OlZYd00

    Fall turkey season dates

    The fall turkey season dates vary with the Wildlife Management Units.

    • In WMUs 1A, 2G , 4A, 4B, 4D and 4D, the season is Nov. 2.-16
    • In WMUs 1B, 3D, 4C and 4E the season is Nov. 2-9.
    • WMU 2A, 2F, 3B and 3C seasons are Nov. 2-16 and Nov. 27- 29.
    • In WMU 2B, 2C, 2D and 2E, the season runs  Nov. 2-22 and Nov. 27-29
    • WMUs 5A and 5B has a three-day season Nov. 2-5.
    • WMUs 5C and 5D are closed to fall turkey hunting.

    Unique find: Pennsylvania hunter discovers hidden time capsule in old deer rifle, how to check your gun

    Finding turkeys in the fall

    Ron Horvath, 37, of Farmington, Fayette County, enjoys hunting turkeys in the fall on lands that are open to public hunting.

    He likes to turkey hunt on Mount Davis in Forbes State Forest.

    “They don’t seem to like the mountain laurel. You almost never see turkeys around mountain laurel. They are always in the oak flats or closer to the steep hillsides,” he said, adding there seems to be plenty of birds in the region.

    Horvath said turkeys rely on their sharp eyesight and that may be why he doesn’t usually see turkeys in the laurel.

    “I think those thick areas where they don’t see real far aren’t good for turkeys. I’ve always been a bench hunter and they always seem to like that bottom bench for whatever reason,” he said about monitoring terrain. “They always tend to roost on that bottom bench hillside.

    “So many times I bust just bust them out walking in bowhunting, not knowing that they are there."

    With the season overlapping with bow season, Horvath watches for both turkey and deer at the same time.

    If a flock can be broken up, he said the birds can be called in as the birds want to regroup.

    “You can call them back in,” he said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvapK_0w1OlZYd00

    Summer recruitment of turkeys

    The dry and warm weather created good conditions for this year’s poults.

    “We had phenomenal recruitment (reproduction) this year,” Casalena said. The past three years have been good recruitment years for turkeys which leads to older hens having poults.

    Having a mild winter, plenty of food sources like acorns and good weather during the incubation and hatch all contributed to a successful year for breeding more turkeys.

    The bird sighting surveys revealed a statewide average of 3.2 poults per hen this year, “Which was just phenomenal,” Casalena said, noting it’s the highest number since they started keeping track in 2019. In 2020, there was 2.7 poults per hen.

    This year’s numbers show a low of 2.4 poults per hen in Wildlife Management Unit 5D in southeastern Pennsylvania to a high 4.0 in WMU 2E in westcentral Pennsylvania.

    “So that means the fall season is going to be awesome because there are going to be so many brood flocks out there,” she said.

    The number of mast crops like acorns varies in different parts of the state. She’s seeing a lot of red oak acorns, but the white oak acorns are sparse for the turkey and deer.

    “Definitely go out and scout your areas and see where the acorns are plentiful,” she said.

    Spring gobbler season

    In the spring this year, hunters harvested 39,300 gobblers, which was similar to spring 2023.

    “Last year, it was about 39,500, so within the standard of error for each other,” she said. The number of hunters was also similar to other years at approximately 170,000. Last year, there were 168,100 spring turkey hunters.

    Hunters shot a similar number of birds but did so in fewer days of hunting. Through her research and surveys, the agency determined the number of days hunted in spring 2024 was 744,000 and last year it was 818,100.

    “The interesting thing between this year and last year is that effort was lower, the number of days hunted was lower so the harvest per day increased to the second highest level that we’ve recorded. So I think it was just hunters were successful earlier than normal. The number of days of hunting was lower,” she said.

    “It could be because the season opened a little bit later this year because of the calendar shift. The season opens the Saturday closest to May 1. This year that date was May 4,” she said. “The gobblers weren’t henned up. Usually the first few days of the season, the gobblers are still henned up, but they were really receptive. There were some hens around but the (toms) came right into the calls."

    Another reason she said was the age structure of the population has more 2-year-olds this year.

    “They very readily answer your calls,” she said about the young gobblers. “The weather was good in many areas the first week of the season, so that always helps with early-on success."

    The birds were healthy this spring because Pennsylvania had a mild winter and many regions have plenty of acorns for the turkeys to eat. “The birds were coming into the spring breeding season in really good body condition,” she said.

    The agency has placed transmitters on some wild turkeys and she noticed the hens nested earlier than they did the past two years.

    “It was about a week earlier in some areas,” she said. “The average date of incubation initiation for our hens with transmitters was April 30 this year. With the season opening the (May) 4th, then a lot of birds were busy incubating so the gobblers were more easily called in by hunters. The hens were busy and the gobblers were lonely. It was nice we could document that with the transmitter population."

    With the fall turkey seasons soon beginning, Casalena encourages hunters to start scouting where the birds are feeding.

    “Go out there because the number of fall turkey hunters has been declining. It’s a great opportunity because the reproduction was awesome,” she said. "There are a lot of birds out there and you’re not going to have much competition from other turkey hunters.

    “Just remember to go out there and scout where the food is. Wildlife follows the food."

    Reporting your harvest

    Successful fall turkey hunters must tag their turkey immediately after harvest and before the turkey is moved. The tag must be securely attached to a leg until the bird is prepared for consumption or mounting.

    Within 10 days of harvest, turkey hunters must report harvests to the Game Commission, either by going online to the Game Commission’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov , calling toll-free 800-838-4431 or mailing in a prepaid postcard.

    Brian Whipkey is the outdoors columnist for USA TODAY Network sites in Pennsylvania. Contact him at bwhipkey@gannett.com and sign up for our weekly Go Outdoors PA newsletter email on this website's homepage under your login name. Follow him on Facebook @whipkeyoutdoors .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: PGC biologist explains why turkey hunters should see more birds, highlights spring harvest

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Richard Bechdel
    2d ago
    was a good hatching year, though there were alot of late young hatch.. there are very few acorns this year and the wild grapes were so so. many of those new turkeys will end up food for other wildlife do too starving if we have a harsh winter.
    Mark Withrow
    2d ago
    Absolutely BS. It's the Only thing that can get away from a Coyote, THE PGC HAS RUINED EVERYTHING THEY TOUCH. ESPECIALLY THE DEER HERD. CWD IS THE BIGGEST FARCE, JUST LIKE COVID. TRY AGAIN TO MAKE MORE FEEL GOOD THINGS PGC, MAYBE YOU CAN BUY MORE LAND,HARVEST THE TREES 🌳, AND POCKET MORE MONEY LIKE YOU DO.DEFUND THE PGC. AND PUT REAL HUNTERS IN CHARGE.
    View all comments
