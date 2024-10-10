Erie Otters coach, players laud Connor McDavid ahead of Jan. 10 number retirement ceremony

(This story has been updated to add a photo gallery.)

Be it his age while skating with older boys in the Ontario Minor Hockey Association.

Be it as the player of the year award recipient in the Greater Toronto Hockey League.

Be it as an underager still given a rare green light to compete in the Ontario Hockey League.

Or be it now as a 10-year veteran for the NHL's Edmonton Oilers .

That Connor McDavid is 27 remains irrelevant to Erie Otters coach Stan Butler.

"I've known his family forever," he said. "To me, Connor's always going to be 10 years old."

Butler discussed his background with McDavid during Tuesday's media session at Erie Insurance Arena. It was the first one held since team officials announced last Saturday the franchise would formally retire his No. 97 jersey Jan. 10 when the current Otters host the Saginaw Spirit.

The ceremony will take place the night after McDavid is scheduled to play for the Oilers at Pittsburgh.

It's also scheduled three days before the greatest player of the franchise's Erie era celebrates his 28th birthday.

McDavid was a no-brainer of a No. 1 overall pick when the Otters drafted him in 2012. He recorded 275 points, which appropriately included 97 goals, during three OHL seasons.

The Edmonton Oilers, five-time Stanley Cup champions, also took McDavid with the first pick in the NHL's 2015 draft. Since then, the Richmond Hill, Ontario, native has been voted the league's most valuable player three times, been its top scorer five times and received the Conn Smythe trophy as MVP for the Stanley Cup playoffs this past June.

McDavid received that last honor even though the Florida Panthers defeated Edmonton in their championship series.

Going into the Oilers' 2024-25 season opener against Winnipeg, McDavid recorded 335 goals and 647 assists for 982 points over 645 regular season games. He's likely to rank among the top 10 fastest players to reach 1,000 career points.

"Just a very special player," Butler said. "It's great our fans here will get to recognize somebody they saw play at 15 and who's now is arguably among the best players in the world."

More: Erie Otters to retire Connor McDavid's No. 97 jersey in Jan. 10 ceremony

'Arguably the best'

McDavid, like it or not for his age, is already an established hero and idol for countless Canaidan youth hockey players who have followed.

Count two current Otters among them.

"When you're a little kid, you looked up to someone like him," Erie center Gabriel Frasca said. "When you see him wearing the Otters' jersey and then playing in the NHL, that's pretty cool."

Frasca said he's never seen nor personally met McDavid. The same went for Erie forward Dylan Edwards.

Each plan to rectify that Jan. 10.

"He's arguably the best player of all time," Edwards said.

McDavid's No. 97 will be the third retired by the Otters since the OHL franchise began play here in 1996. Vince Scott's No. 18 was raised to EIA's rafters in 2010 and Brad Boyes' No. 16 in 2014.

Scott skated for the Otters from 2003-07. He died in an automobile accident a month after his final OHL appearance.

Boyes starred for Erie's 2001-02 team that hoisted the Robertson Cup as league champions. He then played for seven NHL teams between 2003-16.

Ticket situation

Tickets for the Jan. 10 ceremony and game went on sale last weekend. Although ample seats were still avialable as of Tuesday, Erie media coordinator Trevor Kubeja urged fans to purchase them as soon as possible in anticipation of a sellout.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena's box office or through OttersHockey.com.

Team officials announced a blackout date for package holder ticket exchanges. There will be a limit of six purchased per transaction.

More: NHL point projections, standings predictions: How we see 2024-25 season unfolding

Upcoming schedule

The current Otters were 2-2 overall after last weekend's road split at London and Saginaw. Erie beat the rival Knights 5-3 and then lost 7-3 vs. the Spirit.

Edwards recorded Otters' go-ahead and insurance goals in the third period of their win over London. Erie's Pano Fimis recorded a goal and an assist during the loss at Saginaw.

The Otters open a three-game homestand with the first two this weekend. North Bay travels here Friday and Windsor on Saturday.

Each game has a start time of 7 p.m.

Erie then hosts the Kingston Frontenacs on Oct. 17. That will be the first time current Frasca faces his former team.

The Otters acquired Frasca as part of an Aug. 19 trade with the Frontenacs.

Contact Mike Copper at mcopper@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNcopper.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie Otters coach, players laud Connor McDavid ahead of Jan. 10 number retirement ceremony