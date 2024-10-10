Pennsylvania's Bob Casey on why he deserves fourth term in Senate: 'My record is evident'

Incumbent Democrat Bob Casey Jr. is running for a fourth six-year term against Republican hedge fund manager Dave McCormick and three other candidates in a race that could help determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Casey, the son of a former Pennsylvania governor, is a 64-year-old Scranton native who served as state treasurer and auditor general before unseating Sen. Rick Santorum in 2006.

"I want to continue to deliver for the people of our state and fight some battles I think that we have to fight and win," Casey said during an interview at the Erie Times-News in June. "My record is evident."

More: Casey, McCormick clash in their first U.S. Senate debate. Here are 4 highlights.

With the tie-breaking vote in the U.S. Senate at the time, Democrats in 2021 passed a major initiative of President Joe Biden's agenda: the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, a stimulus bill aimed at helping the economy rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Without his vote, the bill, which passed without support from any Republican, would have failed, Casey said.

For example, Casey said that without the American Rescue Plan the city of Erie and Erie County would have lost out on $76 million and $50 million, respectively, and the parents of some 50,000 eligible children would have gone without advanced child tax credit payments for a six-month period.

"The Republicans in the Congress basically said 'they don't need any of that,'" Casey said. "'No county, no township, no borough, no state needs any more help, cause 2020 is over, we're moving out of the pandemic, so we're not going to vote for it.'

"We decided, no, they do need it, and some of them are going to go bankrupt. A lot of governments would've gone bankrupt or wouldn't be able to balance their budget without this direct help."

McCormick has said he would have voted against the American Rescue Plan and he has promised to repeal the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act if elected. McCormick says those and other spending measures passed by Democrats under Biden have driven up inflation.

Casey points to another culprit: corporate greed.

Big corporations have continued to raise prices or have kept prices high even as inflation rates have dropped, all while seeing record profits, he contends. Economists coined the term "greedflation," but Casey says he "put it up in lights and made sure people knew there was evidence for it."

He points to a study from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City that found corporate profits were entirely responsible for inflation between July 2020 and July 2021.

In February, Casey introduced two bills, one that would allow the Federal Trade Commission to investigate companies suspected of price gouging and another to stop the phenomenon known as "shrinkflation," the practice of keeping prices the same but for smaller amounts of a product.

In June, Casey sent letters to Walmart, Target and Amazon linking their profits to "greedflation" and demanding they disclose pricing information. "Greedflation," he's argued, has cost average Pennsylvanians $7,000 more than what they normally would have spent.

Casey also said he would roll back tax cuts for corporations and wealthy Americans that were part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, saying if people can openly brag on shareholder calls about price gouging ,they don't need a tax break.

Casey said he has three major priorities if re-elected: to support voting rights, women's rights and workers' rights.

"I have no doubt that they're going to go after the right to organize a union," Casey said of the GOP. "They've never been supportive of unions. And on all these issues, whether it's infrastructure money or American Rescue Plan money for Erie, whether it's the battle on these three rights, my opponent's on the other side on every one of them."

Bob Casey's stance on abortion

Casey has long been known as a "pro-life Democrat," but following the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which reversed the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, Casey found himself on the side of abortion rights.

That's significant, especially considering that his late father, Robert Casey Sr., who served as governor from early 1987 through mid-January of 1995 and was part of the anti-abortion faction of the Democratic Party, led the opposition in another landmark abortion ruling, Planned Parenthood v. Casey. In that ruling, the court applied a test to determine if provisions of a Pennsylvania law, specifically informed consent, a 24-hour waiting period and requiring a minor to get the permission of one parent before having an abortion, created an "undue burden" to the right that had been guaranteed under Roe. The court ruled 5-4 that the law only created an undue burden by requiring women to get the consent of their husbands before having an abortion, but not in the other instances.

The Dobbs decision , Casey said, changed the landscape of the abortion debate.

"There was never a vote in the United States Senate where it was a basic vote on the right itself," he said. "Then the leaked opinion comes out, and then Dobbs is decided, and I think every senator then had to decide a basic question. It wasn't philosophy or position or language about your position. The vote was basically ban abortion or not. I voted to protect the right. I think that choice became pretty clear. And some people on the Republican side are saying, 'Oh, I want to let the states decide,' which is what they claim Dobbs is all about. It's not."

Supporting the court's Dobbs decision, he said, is the equivalent of supporting a series of abortion bans in states across the country.

"With total control of the government — House, Senate, and the presidency — it's highly likely there's going to be a national ban that will go way beyond these other state bans," Casey said.

Casey's opponent, McCormick, has said he opposes a national abortion ban, too. Both men have accused each other of flip-flopping on the issue.

Bob Casey's stance on court reform

Casey's emphasis on women's rights, workers' rights and voting rights — he supports the John Lewis Voting Rights Act , which would bolster the government's ability to address voting discrimination — stems from his belief that the U.S. Supreme Court is a "radical right court" because of its current composition, which includes three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump, and rulings like Dobbs.

But he does not support an expansion of the court, as some Democrats have suggested, fearing doing so will only prompt Republicans to expand the court in their favor later on. He's willing to listen to arguments for term limits, but hasn't bought on to the idea. What he does support are stringent ethical guidelines that prohibit justices from doing things like accepting lavish gifts. Casey believes it should be the court itself that creates and enforces these guidelines.

"It would vastly improve the image of the court, but they've chosen not to do it," he said.

Though several polls have shown Casey with an advantage over McCormick, others suggest the two are running neck-and-neck. Casey has criticized McCormick over residency issues and for his work as the manager of a massive hedge fund , while McCormick has tried to paint Casey as unproductive and tie him to the policies of President Joe Biden , including on inflation and immigration.

Casey supports the bipartisan border security bill that was authored by Republican Sen. James Lankford, of Oklahoma, and negotiated with Democratic senators Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

"When they came out (of negotiations), the expectation was that not just like 10 Republicans would support it to get it to 60, but that there'd be 15 or 20. Some people thought it was 25," Casey said of the GOP support for the bill. "And then, of course, that number went all the way to zero when a certain presidential candidate (Trump) said — and he wasn't even shy about saying — I don't want this bill to pass."

The bill, which has the support of the union that represents U.S. Border Patrol agents, would fund the hiring of scores of additional agents. It would also address asylum provisions in a way that Casey believes would "drastically reduce border crossings." It also would empower the president to shut down the border at any time — a power that, Casey notes, Trump had sought while in office — and invests in technology that would help screen for fentanyl and other drugs being smuggled into the U.S.

Casey, however, believes it will pass with broad Republican support if Trump loses the presidential election.

In their recent debate, McCormick called it an "amnesty" bill for undocumented immigrants.

How he voted: Explore Sen. Bob Casey's roll call votes

Sen. Bob Casey's other priorities

Casey said he's focused largely on issues involving older citizens and children.

He said he'll push back on potential Republican efforts to privatize Social Security, turn Medicare into a voucher program and cut Medicaid benefits.

The proposed cuts to Medicaid, Casey said, "would destroy the program."

"It would hurt a lot of kids in rural areas, because, as we know, Medicaid utilization for children's health insurance, either through Medicaid or CHIP, those two programs are utilized at higher percentages in rural areas than in urban ones," he said.

Casey said he was proud to support the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022, which addressed school safety and mental health and extended background checks on gun purchases for people under 21, among other things, but believes Congress can do more to address gun violence without infringing on people's 2nd Amendment rights.

He also wants to cut taxes for the middle class and make wealthy Americans pay their "fair share."

"Here's what my opponent wants to do: Just extend it all $4.5 trillion," Casey said, referring to the 2017 tax cuts. "That'll blow yet another hole in our debt deficit picture. What I think we should do, finally, is what we did for one brief, shining moment in the American Rescue Plan, when we said families raising their kids are going to get an expanded child tax credit and big companies are getting nothing, and rich people are getting nothing because you got it for 40 years. It's about time we help the middle class, help families raise their kids, help families pay for long-term care, help families pay for child care."

Matthew Rink can be reached at mrink@timesnews.com or on X at @ETNRink.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Pennsylvania's Bob Casey on why he deserves fourth term in Senate: 'My record is evident'