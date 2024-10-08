10 die in boating mishaps across Pennsylvania so far in 2024. Here's where, what happened

Ten people have died in Pennsylvania boating incidents this year with the victims ranging in age from 10 to 70 and three of the fatal accidents happened on the Susquehanna River

Members of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’ s Boating Committee discussed this year’s boating incidents Monday morning and is looking for ways to keep boaters safe.

Paul Littman, director of the Bureau of Boating, reported the agency investigated 47 boating incidents between January and the end of September resulting in 24 boaters being injured and 10 deaths.

Not wearing life jackets is one of the concerns addressed at the meeting.

“Out of the 10 fatalities, four of these cases a personal floatation device was worn,” he said.

In looking at the causes, he said, “two thirds of all incidents are caused by human factors. That is boiling it down to not keeping a proper look out and not operating at a safe speed. And whether that is caused by alcohol or caused by operator inexperience or caused by reckless operation, none the less, these are all human factors."

“Hazardous water, moving water, has also been a concern,” he said noting that half of the fatalities this year happened in hazardous waters.

He’s looking for ways to provide more education to boaters as six of the deaths involved people who did not have boater safety education. “This stresses the value of operator education,” he said.

“The good news is from 1988 to 2024, we’ve seen a consistent steady decline in the number of incidents, and I do want to point out that it varies greatly from year to year so the value of any specific incident in telling us much statistically is not much, but over time we see very clearly that the number of incidents is going down and nationwide that’s related to education,” he said.

Last year Pennsylvania had 47 boating incidents, including eight deaths.

PFBC commissioner William Gibney of Wayne County mentioned that when there were high water levels on the Delaware, paddle craft boaters were required to wear life jackets.

“A lot of fatalities involved dangerous water," he said. "Should we consider requiring life jackets in waters that are considered Class III and Class IV and flooding conditions? What about regulations like that? Is that something any other states do?”

Littman said Gibney’s observation “is very insightful, it’s one of the things that I hoped to bring to your attention in this presentation that moving water is and of itself a hazardous condition. Investigating whether or not having lifejacket wear on paddle craft in moving waters is a very reasonable approach moving forward to this issue.”

PFBC commissioner John Mahn Jr. of Washington County noted that fatalities involving primarily smaller paddle crafts are part of the problem.

“You don’t get people falling off of 40-foot cruisers or pontoon boats. The stability of the craft, were talking canoes, kayaks and paddleboards, is a big thing," he said. "And we require PFDs on personal watercraft not because the water is swift, cold or deep, whatever, but we require it because of the nature of the craft. If you ride a personal watercraft, you are liable to end up in the water. I think the same is true for the paddle craft. It’s just an observation."

Littman said inexperience and lack of training are problem areas for those using paddle crafts.

“People get into the sport, they are excited however they may not have the necessary background or training and they go out and they get over their heads. Certainly training and life-jacket wearing would help improve that outcome,” Littman said.

Recap of 2024 fatal boating incidents

Here’s a breakdown of the fatal incidents as reported by the PFBC:

On Feb. 16, a 44-year-old man died on the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County when he fell overboard from his 12-foot anchored kayak in cold water. The victim was reported to be an accomplished kayaker who was wearing a manual inflatable lifejacket which was not activated.

On March 15, a 45-year-old man died on the Juniata River in Juniata County after he fell overboard from his 16-foot open motorboat in cold fast water while attempting to anchor. The other three passengers also fell overboard but were rescued from the water. None of the individuals were wearing lifejackets.

On April 20, a 37-year-old woman died on the Susquehanna River in Union County after she fell overboard from a 13-foot open motorboat while approaching a boat access ramp. The other two passengers also fell overboard but both were able to swim ashore. The individuals were wearing lifejackets but the victim’s came off when she fell overboard.

On April 30, a 70-year-old man died on the Schuylkill River in Montgomery County after he separated from his 10-foot kayak while fishing above Norristown Dam on the Schuylkill River. The agency believes the victim was wearing a lifejacket but did have not any formal boating safety education.

On May 19, a 36-year-old man died on Shermans Creek in Perry County when he became entangled in the anchor line after his 14-foot canoe swamped on Shermans Creek. The water was high and swift because of a recent rainfall. The PFBC reports the victim was not wearing a lifejacket and had no formal boating safety education.

On July 6, a 41-year-old man died on the Schuylkill River in Berks County after capsizing from his 10-foot sit-on-top kayak. The victim was not wearing a lifejacket and did not have any formal boating safety education.

On July 13, a 39-year-old man died on the Monongahela River in Washington County while bare-foot water skiing from a 20-foot open motorboat. During a maneuver the victim slid into a docked boat after letting go of the tow rope. The victim did have formal boating safety education and was wearing a water skiing wetsuit.

On July 29, a 16-year-old male died on the Hammond Lake In Tioga County after falling overboard from his 12-foot kayak while fishing. The victim did not have any formal boating safety education, and he was not wearing a lifejacket.

On Aug. 10, a 10-year-old boy died on Yellow Breeches Creek in Cumberland County after capsizing his kayak. There was a group of kayakers, three adults and four children. There was a tree down across the creek. As the group was trying to get out of the water above the log, the victim got caught against the log and capsized his kayak. He went underwater and never resurfaced. The water was high and swift due to recent rainfall. The victim was not wearing a lifejacket, and he did not have any formal boating safety education.

On Aug. 15, a 39-old man died on the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County. The man died after leaving his 20-foot open motorboat that had ran out of fuel and had drifted aground on a rock shelf. The victim left the boat voluntarily to swim to shore and seek help. Witnesses say they watched him swim and then go underwater and not resurface. The victim was not wearing a lifejacket. The PFBC reports the victim was an experienced boat operator and had formal boating safety education.

