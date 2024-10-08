Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Erie Times News

    10 die in boating mishaps across Pennsylvania so far in 2024. Here's where, what happened

    By Brian Whipkey, Pennsylvania Outdoors Columnist,

    2 days ago

    Ten people have died in Pennsylvania boating incidents this year with the victims ranging in age from 10 to 70 and three of the fatal accidents happened on the Susquehanna River

    Members of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’ s Boating Committee discussed this year’s boating incidents Monday morning and is looking for ways to keep boaters safe.

    Paul Littman, director of the Bureau of Boating, reported the agency investigated 47 boating incidents between January and the end of September resulting in 24 boaters being injured and 10 deaths.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11u4QY_0vyQH6W000

    Not wearing life jackets is one of the concerns addressed at the meeting.

    “Out of the 10 fatalities, four of these cases a personal floatation device was worn,” he said.

    In looking at the causes, he said, “two thirds of all incidents are caused by human factors. That is boiling it down to not keeping a proper look out and not operating at a safe speed. And whether that is caused by alcohol or caused by operator inexperience or caused by reckless operation, none the less, these are all human factors."

    “Hazardous water, moving water, has also been a concern,” he said noting that half of the fatalities this year happened in hazardous waters.

    He’s looking for ways to provide more education to boaters as six of the deaths involved people who did not have boater safety education. “This stresses the value of operator education,” he said.

    “The good news is from 1988 to 2024, we’ve seen a consistent steady decline in the number of incidents, and I do want to point out that it varies greatly from year to year so the value of any specific incident in telling us much statistically is not much, but over time we see very clearly that the number of incidents is going down and nationwide that’s related to education,” he said.

    Last year Pennsylvania had 47 boating incidents, including eight deaths.

    Fall trout stockings: More than 110 stream sections and lakes to soon receive trout across Pennsylvania

    PFBC commissioner William Gibney of Wayne County mentioned that when there were high water levels on the Delaware, paddle craft boaters were required to wear life jackets.

    “A lot of fatalities involved dangerous water," he said. "Should we consider requiring life jackets in waters that are considered Class III and Class IV and flooding conditions? What about regulations like that? Is that something any other states do?”

    Littman said Gibney’s observation “is very insightful, it’s one of the things that I hoped to bring to your attention in this presentation that moving water is and of itself a hazardous condition. Investigating whether or not having lifejacket wear on paddle craft in moving waters is a very reasonable approach moving forward to this issue.”

    PFBC commissioner John Mahn Jr. of Washington County noted that fatalities involving primarily smaller paddle crafts are part of the problem.

    “You don’t get people falling off of 40-foot cruisers or pontoon boats. The stability of the craft, were talking canoes, kayaks and paddleboards, is a big thing," he said. "And we require PFDs on personal watercraft not because the water is swift, cold or deep, whatever, but we require it because of the nature of the craft. If you ride a personal watercraft, you are liable to end up in the water. I think the same is true for the paddle craft. It’s just an observation."

    Littman said inexperience and lack of training are problem areas for those using paddle crafts.

    “People get into the sport, they are excited however they may not have the necessary background or training and they go out and they get over their heads. Certainly training and life-jacket wearing would help improve that outcome,” Littman said.

    Recap of 2024 fatal boating incidents

    Here’s a breakdown of the fatal incidents as reported by the PFBC:

    • On Feb. 16, a 44-year-old man died on the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County when he fell overboard from his 12-foot anchored kayak in cold water. The victim was reported to be an accomplished kayaker who was wearing a manual inflatable lifejacket which was not activated.
    • On March 15, a 45-year-old man died on the Juniata River in Juniata County after he fell overboard from his 16-foot open motorboat in cold fast water while attempting to anchor. The other three passengers also fell overboard but were rescued from the water. None of the individuals were wearing lifejackets.
    • On April 20, a 37-year-old woman died on the Susquehanna River in Union County after she fell overboard from a 13-foot open motorboat while approaching a boat access ramp. The other two passengers also fell overboard but both were able to swim ashore. The individuals were wearing lifejackets but the victim’s came off when she fell overboard.
    • On April 30, a 70-year-old man died on the Schuylkill River in Montgomery County after he separated from his 10-foot kayak while fishing above Norristown Dam on the Schuylkill River. The agency believes the victim was wearing a lifejacket but did have not any formal boating safety education.
    • On May 19, a 36-year-old man died on Shermans Creek in Perry County when he became entangled in the anchor line after his 14-foot canoe swamped on Shermans Creek. The water was high and swift because of a recent rainfall. The PFBC reports the victim was not wearing a lifejacket and had no formal boating safety education.
    • On July 6, a 41-year-old man died on the Schuylkill River in Berks County after capsizing from his 10-foot sit-on-top kayak. The victim was not wearing a lifejacket and did not have any formal boating safety education.
    • On July 13, a 39-year-old man died on the Monongahela River in Washington County while bare-foot water skiing from a 20-foot open motorboat. During a maneuver the victim slid into a docked boat after letting go of the tow rope. The victim did have formal boating safety education and was wearing a water skiing wetsuit.
    • On July 29, a 16-year-old male died on the Hammond Lake In Tioga County after falling overboard from his 12-foot kayak while fishing. The victim did not have any formal boating safety education, and he was not wearing a lifejacket.
    • On Aug. 10, a 10-year-old boy died on Yellow Breeches Creek in Cumberland County after capsizing his kayak. There was a group of kayakers, three adults and four children. There was a tree down across the creek. As the group was trying to get out of the water above the log, the victim got caught against the log and capsized his kayak. He went underwater and never resurfaced. The water was high and swift due to recent rainfall. The victim was not wearing a lifejacket, and he did not have any formal boating safety education.
    • On Aug. 15, a 39-old man died on the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County. The man died after leaving his 20-foot open motorboat that had ran out of fuel and had drifted aground on a rock shelf. The victim left the boat voluntarily to swim to shore and seek help. Witnesses say they watched him swim and then go underwater and not resurface. The victim was not wearing a lifejacket. The PFBC reports the victim was an experienced boat operator and had formal boating safety education.

    Brian Whipkey is the outdoors columnist for USA TODAY Network sites in Pennsylvania. Contact him at bwhipkey@gannett.com and sign up for our weekly Go Outdoors PA newsletter email on this website's homepage under your login name. Follow him on Facebook @whipkeyoutdoors .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: 10 die in boating mishaps across Pennsylvania so far in 2024. Here's where, what happened

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Unemployment claims in Pennsylvania increased last week
    Erie Times News9 hours ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Jackson PD Issue Warrant for Jackson Homicide Suspect
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    How to Recognize Warning Signs from Guardian Angels
    Emily Standley Allard26 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC2 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Wyoming lawmakers angle for leadership roles by pledging conservatism
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy