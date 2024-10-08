Millcreek government study commission candidates to participate in meet-and-greet

(This story has been updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy.)

Millcreek voters are invited to meet the candidates for the proposed Millcreek Township government study commission on Thursday.

The meet-and-greet event is sponsored by the Millcreek Government Study Commission PAC and will be held at the township municipal building at 3608 W. 26th St. at 7 p.m.

The event also will include a discussion of the study commission process and candidates' qualifications, said Art Oligeri, chairman of the government study advocacy group.

The process

If a majority of voters authorize a government study by voting "yes" on the Nov. 5 ballot referendum, the seven candidates with the most votes will be elected to study optional forms of government available for the township.

If the commission recommends a different form of government, voters will decide whether to accept or reject the recommendation.

The candidates

Claims that some candidates are biased in favor of an optional form of government are "absurd," Oligeri said on Monday. Nothing has been decided, no decisions have been made, and candidates have a range of experience and qualifications to study best practices in local government, he said.

"They are truly non-partisan. They include Democrats, Independents and Republicans as well. It's as diverse as any group could be," Oligeri said.

Millcreek Township Supervisor Kim Clear and others have questioned the objectivity of some commission candidates.

Candidates for the commission include the following:

Donna Shaw, a sales and marketing professional and consultant with AFLAC;

Art Oligeri, a retired business owner;

James DeDad, recently retired from Erie Insurance;

Bill Schaaf, a retired Marine Corps officer and businessman;

Robert Enas, a retired systems support engineer with GE HealthCare;

Douglas Krugger, retired management information systems administrator for the Erie School District;

Paul Vojtek, retired Erie Water Works chief executive officer and chief financial officer;

Sue Weber, former business owner, Millcreek Township supervisor and Erie County controller;

John DiPlacido, retired GE Transportation engineer, former Millcreek Township School Board and member of the township zoning hearing board;

R.J. Zonna, auditor with the state Department of the Auditor General and formerly employed by United Way of Erie County;

Richard Dreyfus, retired physician and former Erie Water Authority board member.

