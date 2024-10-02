Open in App
    'M3GAN' actress Jenna Davis, 'Tales from the Hood' director to appear at Eerie Horror Fest

    By Rhiannon Pushchak, Special to the Erie Times-New,

    2 days ago

    “Where’s the dang ticket booth?”

    Attendees of this year's Eerie Horror Fest won't need to quote that memorable line from 1988 horror cult classic "Killer Klowns from Outer Space." Although that movie will be one of several featured at this year's Fest, those who want to get passes for the Film Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania's annual event can purchase those online ahead of this weekend's two-day festival at Warner Theatre.

    The Eerie Horror Fest, scheduled Friday and Saturday, features guests including Rusty Cundieff, director of the 1995 anthology film “ Tales from the Hood ,” who will also be doing a Q&A session with Dr. Rhonda Matthews, a Pennsylvania West University sociology professor, following a showing of the film. After the screening Saturday beginning at 7 p.m., Cundieff and Matthews will discuss the role horror has in real-life issues such as race and social justice, as well as the continuing cultural impact “Tales from the Hood” has on the horror genre as a whole.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FwKJl_0vrHQA9800

    The Fest will also host a meet and greet with actress Jenna Davis , who starred in “Lisa Frankenstein” and gained widespread notoriety for her lead role in the 2022 horror/science-fiction hybrid film “ M3GAN .” The meet and greets with Davis are Friday from 4-6 p.m. and 8-10 p.m., and Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

    Some of the films being showcased this year include “ Killer Klowns from Outer Space ,” “ The Nightmare Before Christmas ,” “Tales from the Hood,” “ Lisa Frankenstein ,” “ Phantom Lights: UAPs of the Forest ,” and “ Dracula: Prisoner of Frankenstein .”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdo0n_0vrHQA9800

    Each of the two nights of the Eerie Horror Fest will have a theme to go along with a film chosen to be shown on their respective nights. Friday will have a clown theme to go with a showing of “Killer Klowns from Outer Space,” as does this year’s promotional poster artwork, created by local special effects artist “Monster” Mark Kosobucki. There will also be a costume contest on Friday as well.

    On Friday night, there will be a 1980s-themed afterparty held at Voodoo Brewery, 101 Boston Store Place, to coincide with a showing of the 2024 horror comedy “Lisa Frankenstein,” starting at midnight.

    For younger horror fans, Saturday’s Morning Shrieks events will include a screening of the beloved stop-motion animated feature “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at 10:15 a.m., complete with trick-or-treating to follow. The Tim Burton holiday classic is also Saturday’s theme.

    World premiere of 'Vampire Zombies'

    As for feature film submissions this year, Director of Programming Aimee Thomas said attendees should expect nothing less than amazing.

    “I am very excited to watch the world premiere of ‘ Vampire Zombies… from Space! ’ I was cackling while watching it the first time, and think it's something our audience will really enjoy,” Thomas said. The film, a 1950s-style science-fiction and creature-feature spoof by Canadian filmmakers, will make its international debut Friday at 9:30 p.m. at the Fest. In addition to "Vampire Zombies," the Eerie Horror Fest received more than 150 film submissions from around the world this year.

    The Fest also presents awards to outstanding submissions, and those films will be shown in an award-winning block.

    “I am someone who appreciates great visuals, so I'm rather looking forward to seeing the award winner's block. It will be a lot of fun to watch the great cinematography and effects that we received on the big screen at the Warner Theater,” Thomas said.

    The categories for the submissions include All Hallows’ Eve, Horror Comedy, Toxic Work Culture, Animated Horror, Embracing New Media, Home Infestations, Lost Souls, Dysfunctional Family, Heavy with Grief, and Romantic Dismantlement.

    Short films are a staple at the annual event, which features 13 shorts Friday and 28 on Saturday.

    According to Fest Director Margaret Dieudonne, originally hailing from Miami, Florida, the city of Erie is the perfect place to hold a film festival such as this one.

    “Erie, even just with its own history, I think is really well-suited to horror in general, but I’ve noticed the community here is so supportive of anything that you’re trying to do," Dieudonne said. "I was just so surprised in the best way possible how if you say you want to start something new, the amount of people that are like ‘I want to support you, I want to see this succeed.’ I really love and appreciate that, how everyone has said ‘we want to make this happen.’ That’s why, to me, Erie itself is already a great place for (events like this) because it has community support.”

    What to know if you go

    The Eerie Horror Fest will take place at the Warner Theater, 811 State St., starting at 2:15 p.m. on Friday and 10:15 a.m. on Saturday Tickets for the event are available at eeriehorrorfest.com/passes . All-access passes cost $45, and passes for just one of the two days are priced at $30.

    If you plan to bring the whole family with you, there are half-day passes (including the Morning Shrieks with trick-or-treat) available for $15. Children under 14 get in free with a paid adult, with up to two children allowed per adult. For the full schedule , visit eeriehorrorfest.com .

    If you're a horror or independent film fan, the two-day event won't disappoint. As Dr. Finkelstein from the 1993 classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas” once said, “What a joy to think of all we’ll have in common. We’ll have conversations worth having.”

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: 'M3GAN' actress Jenna Davis, 'Tales from the Hood' director to appear at Eerie Horror Fest

