Taxes collected from Erie Insurance could help power redevelopment efforts in the city

As a tax lawyer who previously worked for the Erie Downtown Development Corp. , Matt Wachter understands the power of Federal Opportunity Zones.

The program allows people who invest in federally designated low-income areas to defer payment of capital gains tax.

In Erie, investments in Opportunity Zones, millions of which came from Erie Insurance, allowed the EDDC to invest more than $100 million in downtown Erie, building a food hall, public market, parking garage, climbing gym and more than 100 apartments.

A new tool could boost redevelopment

Now, Wachter says, another tax tool could have an even more sweeping effect on the Erie landscape.

If approved, the new tool in Erie's toolbox would be a City Revitalization & Improvement Zone program or a CRIZ. Public comment will be taken at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bagnoni Council Chambers at 626 State.

Authorized in 2013, applications were suspended under Gov. Tom Wolf and reauthorized in July by the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Josh Shapiro.

According to Wachter, chairman of the city's nine-member CRIZ Authority, the Authority has until Oct. 18 to submit a proposed map and application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development .

There's a lot riding on the application, he said.

"CRIZ has the ability to supercharge economic development in the community," he said. "We will have the ability to invest significant sums over time and turn the needle on projects that are very difficult to get off the ground."

How does a CRIZ work?

A CRIZ allows a city to designate an area of up to 130 acres. The parcels of land need not be connected to one another.

For the 30-year lifetime of the CRIZ, certain taxes, including some little-known levies such as the bank shares tax — will continue to be turned over to the taxing bodies at their current levels. But as the amount of tax collected increases, the extra money would be available to invest in those areas.

With the exception of certain infrastructure improvements, the area being developed would need to be part of the CRIZ map.

Wachter said a local investment of $1 is required for every $5 provided by the CRIZ.

Erie's proposed map includes almost 38 acres of bayfront property, more than eight acres in Erie's cultural and entertainment district, more than eight acres that are part of the East Side Renaissance initiative and nearly eight acres of Erie Insurance property.

The inclusion of the Erie Insurance property is designed not to benefit the company, but to benefit from the company.

That's because one of the taxes that can be allocated to the CRIZ is a 2% tax on insurance premiums. Any increase in the current baseline would be allocated to the economic development efforts of the CRIZ.

And for a company with more than 7 million policies in effect, the amount is expected to be significant.

According to the Authority's executive summary, "As a practical matter, virtually the entire maximum amount ($15,000,000 annually) of the tax increment eligible to be be rebated to the CRIZ Authority will be generated by Erie Insurance."

If approved, money from the program could begin flowing into Erie in 2026, according to the executive summary, which reports that flow of money "will almost immediately reach the maximum permitted by the CRIZ Act."

While property taxes are not affected by the CRIZ, a number of other local and state taxes — including local earned income tax, state hotel occupancy tax and city amusement tax — are among those that can be redirected to benefit development.

How and where can the money be used?

There isn't much of a CRIZ blueprint for Erie to follow. Only Lancaster, Bethlehem and Tamaqua have designated CRIZ areas.

In those areas, Wachter said, "the dollars have primarily been used in community impact projects, such as cleaning up blight or getting shovel-ready projects off the ground."

There are limits to how the money can be used, Wachter said. It can't be used for operating costs, maintenance or payment of salaries.

"It's not a social welfare program. It's not a blank check," he said.

One way that it might be used is for projects at the Erie Zoo . The Authority has anticipated that possibility in its executive summary, which explains that the 15-acre zoo is part of a larger 106-acres parcel that include Glenwood Park and the J.C. Martin Golf Course.

The CRIZ map "is not cast in stone," Wachter said, explaining that subdividing the property could allow the zoo to be eligible for funding in a reconfigured CRIZ map.

Melissa "Roo" Kojancie, the zoo's CEO, said she's spoken to the Authority about funding as the zoo works to upgrade exhibits and regain accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

"We are very excited that this could be possible for us," Kojancie said. "This CRIZ funding could play a pivotal role in securing the future of the zoo."

Wachter, who helped engineer the use of millions in Opportunity Zone funds, thinks a CRIZ could provide an even larger benefit.

"It's all local money being put back into the community," he said. "With the CRIZ, we will be able to utilize dollars in a way that no other tool has allowed us to do in the past."

