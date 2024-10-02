What time does trick-or-treat start? Times when kids will be out for Halloween

Here’s a scary thought for you: Halloween is just around the corner.

For the kids, this means a fun night for those superheroes, zombies, princesses, witches and more traveling around the neighborhood in search of sweets.

The National Retail Federation is predicting that total consumer spending for Halloween is expected to reach $11.6 billion, just short of 2023 which was $12.2 billion. Of that $11.6 billion:

$3.8 billion will be spent on costumes;

$3.8 billion is expected to be spent on decorations;

$3.5 billion will be spent on candy;

and $500 million will be spent on greeting cards.

Fun things to do this fall: Festivals, haunted houses, foliage rides and more

When is trick-or-treat in Erie County

Dates and times for trick-or-treating in some area municipalities:

Albion Borough: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m., 814-756-3600. Albionborough.org

Conneaut Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-756-4301

Concord Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-664-2213

Corry: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-663-7041

Cranesville Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-756-4477

Edinboro Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-734-1812, www.edinboro.net

Erie: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-870-1111, cityof.erie.pa.us

Fairview Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-474-5942, fairviewtownship.com

Girard Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-774-9683, girardborough.com

Girard Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-774-4738, girardtownship.com

Harborcreek Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-899-3171, harborcreek.org

Lake City Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-774-2116, lakecityboro.org

Lawrence Park Township: Oct. 31, no set hours yet, 814-899-2305, lawrenceparktwp.org

LeBoeuf Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-796-4095, leboeuftwp.com

McKean Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-476-1691, mckeanborough.com

McKean Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-476-7414, mckeantownship.com

Mill Village Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-796-2154, millvillageboro.org

Millcreek Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-833-1111, millcreektownship.com

North East Borough: Oct. 31, no set hours yet, 814-725-8611, northeastborough.com

North East Township: Oct. 31, no set hours yet, 814-725-8606, northeasttwp.org

Platea Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Also, trunk-or-treat at Platea Social Hall. 814-774-0066, citydirectory.us/borough-platea.html

Springfield Township: Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m., 814-922-3274

Summit Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-868-9686, summittownship.com

Union City Borough: Oct. 31, treats in the street at 5 p.m., costume judging at 6:30, trick-or-treating 6:30-8 p.m., 814-438-2331, unioncitypa.us

Union Township: 6:30-8 p.m., 814-438-3781, unioncitypa.us/union-township

Washington Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-734-3117, washington-township.info

Waterford Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-796-2109, waterfordtownship.net

Wattsburg Borough: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 814-739-2048

Wesleyville Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., 814-899-9124, wesleyvilleborough.com

More: Gardeners turn jack-o'-lanterns, lights, food into family fun at Pumpkin Walk

When is trick or treat in Crawford County

Cambridge Springs: Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m., 814-398-2311, cambridgespringsborough.com

Meadville: Oct. 26, trunk-or-treating at MARC from 6-7:30 p.m. 814-724-6000 , cityofmeadville.org

cityofmeadville.org Titusville: Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m., 814-827-5300, cityoftitusvillepa.gov

Contact Nicholas Sorensen at nsorensen@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: What time does trick-or-treat start? Times when kids will be out for Halloween