    What time does trick-or-treat start? Times when kids will be out for Halloween

    By Nicholas Sorensen, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ulwl1_0vrH91iE00

    Here’s a scary thought for you: Halloween is just around the corner.

    For the kids, this means a fun night for those superheroes, zombies, princesses, witches and more traveling around the neighborhood in search of sweets.

    The National Retail Federation is predicting that total consumer spending for Halloween is expected to reach $11.6 billion, just short of 2023 which was $12.2 billion. Of that $11.6 billion:

    • $3.8 billion will be spent on costumes;
    • $3.8 billion is expected to be spent on decorations;
    • $3.5 billion will be spent on candy;
    • and $500 million will be spent on greeting cards.

    Fun things to do this fall: Festivals, haunted houses, foliage rides and more

    When is trick-or-treat in Erie County

    Dates and times for trick-or-treating in some area municipalities:

    More: Gardeners turn jack-o'-lanterns, lights, food into family fun at Pumpkin Walk

    When is trick or treat in Crawford County

    Contact Nicholas Sorensen at nsorensen@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: What time does trick-or-treat start? Times when kids will be out for Halloween

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Kathy Koehler
    11h ago
    How about Greene Township trick or treat time??
