A look at what's coming to Susquehanna Riverlands, Big Elk and Vosburg Neck state parks

A variety of trail projects and improvements are underway at Pennsylvania’s three new state parks.

In September 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced three new parks: Susquehanna Riverlands in York County, Big Elk Creek in Chester County and Vosburg Neck in Wyoming County.

Since then state officials have been reviewing the properties and working on plans on how to best improve the lands for public use as well as protecting the resources for future generations.

Here’s a look at what’s being planned at each of the three facilities.

Susquehanna Riverlands

At Susquehanna Riverlands State Park many changes are under consideration including the name.

“The name is not finalized,” Hallas said about the word Susquehanna already being popular in the region. He spoke about the name to members of the public in late July when there was a public review of the master plan. “There are other organizations and entities including the conservation landscape that use Susquehanna Riverlands in their name. I let the public know we are in the process of looking at and exploring other names,” he said.

He expects a decision about the official name to be made by the end of the year. When the parks were first brought into the system, Hallas said the names were provisional.

Part of the improvements are being designed to allow visitors to stay overnight.

“There will be a very nice, well laid out, (campground design what) I like to call the Pennsylvania State Parks 21st Century campgrounds,” he said. The design will be more functional than the lay out of state park campgrounds stemming back to the 1970s and 80s. “A modern family campground will provide adequate space and buffering between sites as well as amenity types, both for walk-in type campers all the way through full-service hookup RV sites,” he said.

The DCNR is looking at sites that accommodate everyone.

“It runs the gamut from that person who wants that more sort of a remote, primitive experience on a walk-in tent site to RV sites that have water, sewage and electric hook ups,” he said. The park is also expected to have a camping area being known as a great gathering area.

“In these great gathering sites, it’s that full service that can not only accommodate the RVs and the hookups but also tenting on those sites for multiple families or friends all on one site,” he said.

Visit the state parks: A 'fantastic' fall foliage season is expected this year. What to know

The plan also includes up to 10 cottages and yurts which are hard wall tents. The final plans and numbers have not been approved yet.

“The money was committed by the Wolf Administration for all three parks,” he said about funding improvements.

“We’ll be looking in 2025 moving into the design and engineering phase,” he said. Design work will continue through the permitting process with “construction not happening until 2026-27. We’re still a few years out having it there but we are in the process of getting it there,” Hallas said.

The park is situated on 1,044 acres of forested area along the confluence of Codorus Creek with the Susquehanna River providing visitors opportunities for hiking, hunting, birdwatching, boating and fishing.

The master plans look at trail development, day use amenities and parking.

“The rock overlooks as well as the one field we delineated in the master plan have dramatic and impressive views of the Susquehanna River,” Hallas said.

Jim Hooper, Pennsylvania director of the Mason Dixon Trail System is looking forward to ongoing developments at the Susquehanna Riverlands facility.

Mason Dixon has close to three miles of trails going through the facility on some of the older farm roads and Hooper is optimistic the trails can be moved to more safer and scenic areas of the park.

“We’ve been talking to them about getting them off the road. And we plan to have a walkthrough with them once the leaves are off the trees to agree on the final route,” Hooper said. “It was a farm before and they wouldn’t let us get off the road.”

Hooper said the park will be able to provide a larger parking area on the trail system “where the trail views will go toward the river.”

“It’s going to be safer to walk plus it’s going to give some tremendous views,” he said about including a scenic cliff area near the Susquehanna River near the Cordorus Creek.

Work already has been underway to improve the trail access to the main overlook rock outcrop area.

“We’re continuing with trail building efforts right now and we have a volunteer project happening in October with the Access Fund that focuses on rock climbing opportunities. We are not only dealing with access to the top of the rocks, but providing climber access to the base of the rocks for rock climbing activities,” Hallas said.

Rock climbing will become a significant attraction at the park.

“There are likely five major outcrops that will be opened in the state park for climbing with the developed access for them,” he said.

The park is located in a wilderness area that provide hunting opportunities for deer, turkey and other game.

“Before it was a state park, it was a farm and all of that acreage wasn’t open to hunting in the past,” he said, noting there was a limited number of access permits given to some hunters.

“A lot of people who knew of the property in the past but weren’t fortunate enough to get a permit, are really excited about the hunting opportunities both for small game and large game,” he said.

“The acreage and the resource definitely supports hunting as an activity and we need it certainly for resource management reasons as well,” he said.

Codorus Iron Furnace and forge dating back to 1765 is on the boundary of the park adjacent along Codorus Creek. The state now owns the Codurus Iron Masters Mansion.

“We are in the process of gaining ownership and a transfer from the historic society for the forge itself. This whole complex is a very nationally significant cultural resource. Codorus forge was the arsenal of the American Revolution,” he said.

Improvements to stabilize and restore the facilities is underway.

“Ultimately its final use and what occurs there is yet to be determined, but because it’s an historic cultural asset on the park, we’re doing what we need to do to preserve and protect it,” Hallas said.

The goal is to make all the park's features, both landscape and cultural, easily accessible to the public.

“A trail network, scenic overlooks, parking, public access, those will be projects that will be progressing at the same time as the campground. Design, engineering and ultimately construction probably in 2027. A lot of work will be happening at that time,” he said.

Big Elk Creek State Park

In southern Chester County, Big Elk Creek State Park has been created on 1,800 acres of forest and farmland and includes Big Elk Creek. The DCNR reports the park acts as a wildlife corridor and provides refuge for an array of threatened and endangered species.

Visitors currently enjoy passive recreational activities, including trail hiking, bird watching, horseback riding, fishing and hunting.

“Trails provide that primary access to the resource, whether they are water trails or land based trails. At Big Elk there were historic trails, primarily in use by the equestrian community and fox chasers. There were some fox hunting clubs that were associated with the park for a long, long time,” Hallas said.

The trail plan involves a task force that has local, county and state elected officials as well as members of the community as well as volunteers.

“It’s a tremendous property. The resource values are extraordinarily high at Big Elk. We are working through a very detailed process with our task force to finalize the master plan,” Hallas said.

He expects the plan to be finalized this winter and a public presentation in the spring.

There are trails that are designed in 3-mile and 1-mile loops to give hikers all new terrain versus having to walk out and back on the same path. Work is also being done to interconnect historic and new trails to other parts of the park including those with historic growth forests.

“For the recreational experience for the hiker, having that loop, so you’re not traversing the same terrain twice, it’s baked into our modern trail design,” he said.

Mountain biking and equestrian communities will also be included in the trail plans to incorporate different types of terrain.

The farmland fields will include a variety of uses including as pollinator fields, meadow habitat, warm seasons grasses and riparian buffer areas.

With the park being located in a heavily populated part of the state, Hallas is surprised by how little nighttime light pollution is in the park that would impact stargazing.

“Because of the acreage and the size of the park, it’s relatively protected for southeastern Pennsylvania. Certainly stargazing opportunities that exist in other state parks, we look forward to being able to provide those at Big Elk as well,” Hallas said.

Because of conservation concerns, camping has not been considered at the park in the master plan, but it’s not being ruled out.

“We are going to continue to assess and study the opportunities for overnight opportunities in the future,” Hallas said. “It’s not going to be in our initial offering of amenities that are born from our master plan work.”

Part of the work will be to preserve the cultural story that involves the Underground Railroad on the property. “Those specific stories and our interpretation is work that needs to be done and will be done at Big Elk,” he said.

Vosburg Neck State Park

Vosburg Neck State Park encompasses 669 acres in Wyoming County. It includes eight miles of trails and historic buildings dating back to the 17 and 1800s.

It’s located on a major oxbow of the Susquehanna River known as the Vosburg Neck.

“Unlike Susquehanna Riverlands and Big Elk, we did not need to do a full-blown master planning document for Vosburg Neck. It was already in conservation ownership hands,” Hallas said about it involving the North Branch Land Trust.

“What we’ve done with Vosburg Neck is we started our planning with having many of the parts and pieces, so to speak already sorted for us. We were able to advance to a planning stage to move to design and engineering,” Hallas said.

“It’s a very dramatic setting on the Susquehanna River. It has this huge, sort of curve that wraps around the neck. It’s a well known landmark,” he said.

The park is working to improve the access to the trails for hikers and to the river for boating and fishing. The improvements will include more parking areas, restroom facilities and park office.

“We’re creating a centralized hub for visitor amenities in an area that was already being used for that, but certainly need to add our state park style of amenities to meet the public’s expectations in the core of the park.

Hallas said Vosburg Neck has many cultural assets including a canal bed and historic building that visitors will appreciate and enjoy. “

“While we’ve been open for visitors since we announced, the new state parks ,even ones that were accommodating visiting public like Vosburg Neck, they are all still works in progress and it takes time to bring these important recreational amenities and facilities for the public to enjoy and we use, but we are actively working to bring these new amenities, services and improvements to the parks as fast as can,” Hallas said.

Brian Whipkey is the outdoors columnist for USA TODAY Network sites in Pennsylvania. Contact him at bwhipkey@gannett.com and sign up for our weekly Go Outdoors PA newsletter email on this website's homepage under your login name. Follow him on Facebook @whipkeyoutdoors .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: A look at what's coming to Susquehanna Riverlands, Big Elk and Vosburg Neck state parks