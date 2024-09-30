Vote in the first Erie Times-News Athlete of the Week polls for October

From now through early November, the Erie Times-News will run Erie County District 10 fall sports Athlete of the Week polls. They're sponsored by Seaway Window and AHN Sports Medicine.

Polls will be posted online from Monday at 5 p.m. through Wednesday at 5 p.m., unless otherwise mentioned. The winners will be announced later that day.

Fans are encouraged to nominate athletes for future polls based on a performance they specifically accomplished that week.

Although the Times-News sports department doesn't guarantee they'll be selected, they will be considered.

Nominees and their specific accomplishment for the calendar week can be emailed to sports@timesnews.com .

This week's ballots are:

Male Athlete of the Week fall winners

(tie) Noah Ardillo, Fort LeBoeuf soccer and Kamden Kramer, McDowell cross country; Anthony Galkowski, Seneca cross country; Xander Helms, Northwestern cross country; Josh Mitcham, Union City cross country

Female Athlete of the Week fall winners

Kirra DiPaolo, Erie High soccer; Cheyenne Cummings, Union City girls volleyball; Addison Pettis, Northwestern cross country; Brooke VanTassel, Union City volleyball

Football Player of the Week winners

Tyler Benford, Fairview; Dominic Walters, Fort LeBoeuf; Zach Moats, Seneca; Avery Merritt, Northwestern; Braden Swift, Northwestern

