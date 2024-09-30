Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Erie Times News

    ZooBoo delivers family fun while raising money for animals

    By Dana Massing, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    Trick-or-treat booths, talking pumpkins, a troll and a train will help the Erie Zoo offer not-too-scary family fun for 14 nights in October.

    ZooBoo will again invite visitors to don costumes, see animals and participate in extra seasonal-related entertainment while raising money for the zoo.

    "It's such a family-friendly event," Scott Mitchell, the zoo's development director, said. "It's not meant to scare the bejeebers out of anyone."

    ZooBoo, which attracts large crowds on good-weather nights, brings people to the zoo at a time of year when there traditionally hadn't been much revenue coming in, Mitchell said.

    "It's one of our most important fundraisers," he added.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4F0f_0voZ60IH00

    ZooBoo highlights

    In addition to the regular animals and zoo features, there will be special ZooBoo attractions including talking pumpkins, dancing skeletons, a troll and a DJ each night. Other entertainment, such as face painting, magic shows and pumpkin carving, will vary by date.

    A dozen treat booths will be available but only to those who pay the treater admission price. Food and carousel and Eerie Train Express rides will be available for purchase.

    More seasonal fun around Erie: Festivals, haunted houses and foliage rides to do this fall

    What's different this year

    ZooBoo is returning to its seven-night-a-week schedule after trying one that only ran Thursdays through Sundays. Mitchell said that with Erie's unpredictable autumn weather, zoo officials didn't want to waste a good weather weeknight by not being open.

    "We eliminated the daytime (ZooBoo) hours on Saturday and Sunday," he said.

    The zoo will still be open to visitors during the day on Saturdays and Sundays. ZooBoo won't start until 6 p.m.

    When is ZooBoo

    ZooBoo will run every night from Oct. 17 through Oct. 30. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

    More to do: The ultimate guide to Erie-area arts and entertainment in fall 2024

    How much does ZooBoo cost

    Ticket prices depend on whether someone is a zoo member and wants treats. While not free for members, they do get a discount and the price is lower for those not getting treats.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ihAXp_0voZ60IH00

    For a zoo member, the price is $9 for a treater and $7 for a non-treater. For non-members, it is $13 for a treater and $11 for a non-treater.

    Tickets were to go on sale Oct. 1 on the zoo website and will also be available at the gate.

    Dana Massing can be reached at dmassing@timesnews.com .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: ZooBoo delivers family fun while raising money for animals

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja11 hours ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja11 hours ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Easily Declutter & Organize Your Clothes Closet
    Declutterbuzz21 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile10 hours ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Officials ID second Student from Los Osos High School who Sadly Died by Jumping from the Same Bridge
    Pain In The Pass3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Dog Who Has Been Looking For Love The Longest
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Meet Fondue: The Happy Puppy Dumped Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 hours ago
    Creole White Bean Soup
    M Henderson26 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy