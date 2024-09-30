ZooBoo delivers family fun while raising money for animals

Trick-or-treat booths, talking pumpkins, a troll and a train will help the Erie Zoo offer not-too-scary family fun for 14 nights in October.

ZooBoo will again invite visitors to don costumes, see animals and participate in extra seasonal-related entertainment while raising money for the zoo.

"It's such a family-friendly event," Scott Mitchell, the zoo's development director, said. "It's not meant to scare the bejeebers out of anyone."

ZooBoo, which attracts large crowds on good-weather nights, brings people to the zoo at a time of year when there traditionally hadn't been much revenue coming in, Mitchell said.

"It's one of our most important fundraisers," he added.

ZooBoo highlights

In addition to the regular animals and zoo features, there will be special ZooBoo attractions including talking pumpkins, dancing skeletons, a troll and a DJ each night. Other entertainment, such as face painting, magic shows and pumpkin carving, will vary by date.

A dozen treat booths will be available but only to those who pay the treater admission price. Food and carousel and Eerie Train Express rides will be available for purchase.

What's different this year

ZooBoo is returning to its seven-night-a-week schedule after trying one that only ran Thursdays through Sundays. Mitchell said that with Erie's unpredictable autumn weather, zoo officials didn't want to waste a good weather weeknight by not being open.

"We eliminated the daytime (ZooBoo) hours on Saturday and Sunday," he said.

The zoo will still be open to visitors during the day on Saturdays and Sundays. ZooBoo won't start until 6 p.m.

When is ZooBoo

ZooBoo will run every night from Oct. 17 through Oct. 30. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

How much does ZooBoo cost

Ticket prices depend on whether someone is a zoo member and wants treats. While not free for members, they do get a discount and the price is lower for those not getting treats.

For a zoo member, the price is $9 for a treater and $7 for a non-treater. For non-members, it is $13 for a treater and $11 for a non-treater.

Tickets were to go on sale Oct. 1 on the zoo website and will also be available at the gate.

