    • Erie Times News

    Apple picking has begun at orchards around Erie. Where will you go to pick yours?

    By Jennie Geisler, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    When the air at night gets as crisp as a Cortland apple, it's time to gather your baskets and make your way to a nearby (or faraway) farm. Not just any farm, but one of these six where orchard owners have been carefully tending to their trees all year so you can come and pluck the nicest specimens of fruit to take home.

    Before you go, though, be sure to have the goodies on hand at home to make your crisps and crumbles, cobblers and crusts in which to embed your slices of that fruit. Or, if you're feeling most ambitious, your tools of the applesauce/butter canning trade. If you're feeling no ambition, then just run one of those babies under the water for a minute and take a bite.

    Dozens of varieties of apples grow in this region, and they all ripen at different times, in different flavors and textures. This is good, because it means apple picking is something you can do more than once this fall.

    Every farm is different. Some say to bring your own bags, others sell them to you at the farm, some offer both choices. Just remember those bags get heavy quickly, so work some relaxation time into your visit. Maybe pack a picnic or some beverages to enjoy while you rest in the orchards, breathing in the sweet, tart, cooler air sweeping down on us this time of year.

    Boyce Fruit Farm

    10131 Drury Road, Girard; facebook.com/boycefruitfarm ; Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

    Brant's Apple Orchard

    4749 Dibble Road, Ashtabula, 440-224-0639, brantsappleorchard.com ; open Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open Mondays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for produce and market items only.

    Heagy's Orchard

    7343 Mt. Pleasant Road, Meadville. 814-795.5617, heagysorchard.com ; Mondays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Sundays.

    Lehman Fruit Farm

    6550 Pieper Road, Girard; 814-774-3254; 814-774-8442; facebook.com ; Open Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Post Apples

    8893 Gulf Road, North East; postapples.com ; Open Mondays through Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays, 1:30 to 5 p.m.

    Rahal Farms

    8200 Bort Road, North East; facebook.com ; Only seconds and deer apples for $.50 a pound, 1 to 5 p.m. daily

    Sceiford Quality Fruit

    11820 E. Middle Road, North East, 814-347-5233, facebook.com/sceifordfruit ; open Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

    (This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy .)

    Contact Jennie Geisler at jgeisler@timesnews.com. Find her weekly newsletter at https://profile.goerie.com/newsletters/erielicious/.

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Apple picking has begun at orchards around Erie. Where will you go to pick yours?

