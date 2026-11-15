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Erie
🏥 Erie, PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
4 days ago
Erie’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want a steady full-time role or a well-paid travel contract. Here are some of the strongest openings this week.
Pharmacy Manager (Pharmacist in Charge) – Store #02278
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 1825 Downs Dr, Erie, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $112,000 – $197,000/year + bonuses
Lead a busy community pharmacy, oversee staff, and drive patient care programs like immunizations and outreach. Comes with broad health, financial, PTO, and education benefits (Live Better U) fully paid by Walmart for tuition, books, and fees.
Travel Medical Technologist – $2,127/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Erie, PA
- Type: Travel, 26-week contract
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour evening shifts
- Pay: $2,127/week (gross)
Evening lab role with guaranteed hours and a single recruiter as your point of contact. Comes with Day One medical, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, CE/licensing reimbursement, and housing options.
LPN – Outpatient Float Pool – Erie (FT)
- Employer: Highmark / Allegheny Health Network
- Location: Erie, PA
- Type: Full-time, outpatient
Work across multiple outpatient sites, supporting RNs and providers with exams, injections, labs, and scheduling. Good fit if you like variety and already hold an LPN license (or eNLC) plus CPR and required clearances.
LPN – Health & Wellness Pavilion West – Erie (FT)
- Employer: Highmark / Allegheny Health Network
- Location: Health & Wellness Pavilion West, Erie, PA
- Type: Full-time, outpatient
Clinic-based LPN role focused on preventive care and patient education. You’ll assist with procedures, testing, and authorizations in a more stable, pavilion setting.
Mental Health Technician Senior – Behavioral Health (PT)
- Employer: Highmark / Allegheny Health Network
- Location: Erie, PA (Behavioral Health – 3R/SVH)
- Type: Part-time
Help run a safe, structured behavioral health unit—leading groups, supporting daily living, and documenting patient progress. Requires a bachelor’s degree or 3 years relevant experience plus CPR and clearances.
Local Contract CVOR Technologist – $56–$60/hour
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Erie, PA
- Type: Local contract, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts
High-paying CVOR technologist contract for locals, with $56–$60/hour based on 10-hour shifts. Includes Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, travel reimbursements, and 24/7 clinical support.
Travel CVOR Cath Lab Tech – $2,757/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Erie, PA
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts
- Pay: $2,757/week (gross)
Travel Cath Lab/CVOR tech role with strong weekly pay and premium benefits from day one. Good option if you want OR/cath lab experience plus travel perks and housing help.
Travel Medical Lab Technician – $2,200/week
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: 5515 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract (likely to convert to FT)
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 3:00 pm–11:30 pm (evenings)
- Pay: $2,200/week (gross, before taxes)
Evening med lab tech contract doing routine and some moderate-complexity testing, with a chance to go full-time. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), holiday pay, and cancellation protection.
Professional Staff Nurse, OR – UPMC Hamot
- Employer: UPMC Hamot
- Location: Erie, PA – General Surgery OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $36.50/hour (non-BSN), title & pay based on experience
- Bonus: Sign-on up to $15,000 for eligible experienced nurses
Join a 17-suite, high-acuity OR (robotics, transplants, trauma) with flexible 8/10/12-hour shifts and on-call. Strong PTO (up to 5.5 weeks), tuition help (up to $6,000/year), career ladder, and premium scheduling options for experienced RNs.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings in Erie.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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