Erie’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want a steady full-time role or a well-paid travel contract. Here are some of the strongest openings this week.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 1825 Downs Dr, Erie, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,000 – $197,000/year + bonuses

Lead a busy community pharmacy, oversee staff, and drive patient care programs like immunizations and outreach. Comes with broad health, financial, PTO, and education benefits (Live Better U) fully paid by Walmart for tuition, books, and fees.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Erie, PA

Type: Travel, 26-week contract

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour evening shifts

Pay: $2,127/week (gross)

Evening lab role with guaranteed hours and a single recruiter as your point of contact. Comes with Day One medical, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, CE/licensing reimbursement, and housing options.

Employer: Highmark / Allegheny Health Network

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Work across multiple outpatient sites, supporting RNs and providers with exams, injections, labs, and scheduling. Good fit if you like variety and already hold an LPN license (or eNLC) plus CPR and required clearances.

Employer: Highmark / Allegheny Health Network

Location: Health & Wellness Pavilion West, Erie, PA

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Clinic-based LPN role focused on preventive care and patient education. You’ll assist with procedures, testing, and authorizations in a more stable, pavilion setting.

Employer: Highmark / Allegheny Health Network

Location: Erie, PA (Behavioral Health – 3R/SVH)

Type: Part-time

Help run a safe, structured behavioral health unit—leading groups, supporting daily living, and documenting patient progress. Requires a bachelor’s degree or 3 years relevant experience plus CPR and clearances.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Erie, PA

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts

High-paying CVOR technologist contract for locals, with $56–$60/hour based on 10-hour shifts. Includes Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, travel reimbursements, and 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Erie, PA

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts

Pay: $2,757/week (gross)

Travel Cath Lab/CVOR tech role with strong weekly pay and premium benefits from day one. Good option if you want OR/cath lab experience plus travel perks and housing help.

Employer: Pride Health

Pride Health Location: 5515 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509

Type: Travel, 13-week contract (likely to convert to FT)

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 3:00 pm–11:30 pm (evenings)

Pay: $2,200/week (gross, before taxes)

Evening med lab tech contract doing routine and some moderate-complexity testing, with a chance to go full-time. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), holiday pay, and cancellation protection.

Employer: UPMC Hamot

Location: Erie, PA – General Surgery OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $36.50/hour (non-BSN), title & pay based on experience

Bonus: Sign-on up to $15,000 for eligible experienced nurses

Join a 17-suite, high-acuity OR (robotics, transplants, trauma) with flexible 8/10/12-hour shifts and on-call. Strong PTO (up to 5.5 weeks), tuition help (up to $6,000/year), career ladder, and premium scheduling options for experienced RNs.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings in Erie.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.