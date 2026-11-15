Looking for a new four-legged friend in Erie, PA? These adoptable dogs from Happy Bark are ready to meet you and join a loving home.

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 10 months )

Young (about ) Gender: Male

Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate

Cream/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Happy Bark

Location: Erie, PA

About Sterling:

Sterling is a friendly, outgoing young boy who loves people and attention. A few kind words and some scratches bring out his big happy smile. At just 10 months old, he has lots of energy and life ahead of him and is eager to share it with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Sterling and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Pug / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 3 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Male

Weight: 26 lbs

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Happy Bark

Location: Erie, PA

About Merle:

Merle is a 3-year-old pug mix with a curly tail and a very expressive face. He did well with both dogs and cats during shelter testing, so he may be a good fit for a home with other pets. He came to the shelter through no fault of his own and is now hoping for a fresh start with a new family.

👉 Meet Merle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 2 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Female

Weight: 16 lbs

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Happy Bark

Location: Erie, PA

About Boo:

Boo is a 2-year-old, spayed Chihuahua mix with a cute, scruffy look and lots of whiskers. She gets along with cats and other dogs, but prefers canine friends who respect her space and don’t jump on her. She’s small, sweet, and ready for a home that understands her gentle style.

👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Erie, PA area and one of these pups sounds like a match, please reach out to Happy Bark through their Adopt-a-Pet listings and submit an application. Sharing this post can also help these dogs find their families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.