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👔 Erie, PA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Erie’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction and healthcare operations. Here are several management roles hiring today if you’re ready to step up.
Senior Project Manager (Construction & Infrastructure)
- Employer: Not listed (construction & infrastructure projects)
- Location: Erie, PA (hybrid)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $100–$110 per hour
Lead large, complex construction and infrastructure projects from planning through delivery. You’ll run budgets, schedules, contracts, and compliance while coordinating teams and using tools like Procore, Primavera, and Bluebeam.
Senior Operations Supervisor – Plasma Donor Center
- Employer: Grifols
- Location: Erie, PA – W 26th St
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Frontline leadership role running day-to-day donor center operations. You’ll supervise staff, manage schedules and inventory, support FDA/OSHA/cGMP compliance, and act as backup to the Center Manager to keep performance and donor experience strong.
Commercial Construction Project Manager
- Employer: m-e construction
- Location: Erie, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $70,000–$90,000 per year
Oversee commercial construction projects from start to finish, using Procore and Bluebeam to keep schedules and budgets on track. You’ll manage contracts, visit job sites, handle manpower for about 50 employees, and even oversee payroll.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good leadership roles in Erie don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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