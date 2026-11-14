Erie’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction and healthcare operations. Here are several management roles hiring today if you’re ready to step up.

Employer: Not listed (construction & infrastructure projects)

Not listed (construction & infrastructure projects) Location: Erie, PA (hybrid)

Type: Contract

Pay: $100–$110 per hour

Lead large, complex construction and infrastructure projects from planning through delivery. You’ll run budgets, schedules, contracts, and compliance while coordinating teams and using tools like Procore, Primavera, and Bluebeam.

Employer: Grifols

Location: Erie, PA – W 26th St

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Frontline leadership role running day-to-day donor center operations. You’ll supervise staff, manage schedules and inventory, support FDA/OSHA/cGMP compliance, and act as backup to the Center Manager to keep performance and donor experience strong.

Employer: m-e construction

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000–$90,000 per year

Oversee commercial construction projects from start to finish, using Procore and Bluebeam to keep schedules and budgets on track. You’ll manage contracts, visit job sites, handle manpower for about 50 employees, and even oversee payroll.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good leadership roles in Erie don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.