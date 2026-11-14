Erie has some solid driving jobs right now, especially if you like staying local and being home every night. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Exxpress Tire

Exxpress Tire Location: Erie, PA (Powell Ave)

(Powell Ave) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00/hour, paid weekly

Local route work delivering tires around the Greater Erie area, home daily. Daytime schedule Monday–Friday 8–5 with rotating Saturday mornings, plus health, dental, 401(k) with company contribution, paid vacation, sick time, and holidays.

Employer: Hilton Garden Inn

Hilton Garden Inn Location: Erie, PA

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Evenings and weekends (Saturday & Sunday nights required)

Drive hotel guests to and from the airport and help with luggage while sharing tips about local spots. Good fit if you like meeting new people and want a side job with mostly evening and night shifts.

Employer: Eagle Rental Purchase

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $18.27/hour

Mix of delivery driving and customer service, setting up furniture and electronics in customers’ homes and helping manage their accounts. This role can grow into management, and comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA, and life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.