Erie’s manufacturing scene is steady right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on, detail-focused work. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move on the shop floor or in production support.

Employer: Eriez

Eriez Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a global manufacturer by building and maintaining bills of material, routings, and item masters in their ERP/MRP system. Good fit if you have an associate degree in industrial/manufacturing/mechanical engineering, like clean data, and want strong benefits (401k with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO).

Employer: Guidant Measurement (Smith Meter Inc.)

Guidant Measurement (Smith Meter Inc.) Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.49/hr (union rate)

Run Newland 1014 VBM and VTL with Fanuc controls in a union shop, holding tight .0005" tolerances on precision parts. This is a steady 1st shift role with full union benefits (medical, retirement, PTO) for machinists with 3+ years CNC lathe/mill experience.

Employer: Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Set up and operate multiple machines in a cell to make quality parts to spec, using micrometers and other measuring tools to hold tight tolerances. Comes with a full big-company benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, tuition help) in a clean, organized shop setting.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too. Don’t wait too long; good manufacturing jobs in Erie tend to get snapped up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.