undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Erie, PA Healthcare Hiring: Multiple Clinical & Support Roles
Erie’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from travel tech gigs to steady full-time roles at local hospitals and clinics. If you’re in patient care or want to break into medical support work, there’s a good mix here.
Travel Cath Lab Technician – $3,160/week
- Employer: Springboard Health
- Location: Erie, PA
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Pay: $3,160 per week (with tax-free stipend portion to be confirmed)
Travel Cath Lab Technologist role handling cardiac caths, angioplasties, and EP procedures. Good fit if you’re strong with EKGs and want a high-paying, short-term assignment starting ASAP.
Local Contract CT Technologist – $61/hour
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Erie, PA
- Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 12-hr day/night shifts
- Pay: $61 per hour
CT Tech contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and day-1 medical, dental, and vision benefits. Requires 2 years of CT and hospital experience, ideal if you’re local and want strong hourly pay without full-time commitment.
LPN w/Meds – Pulmonology (Outpatient)
- Employer: UPMC – Comprehensive Lung Center
- Location: 2500 W. 12th St, Erie, PA 16505
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Title and salary based on education and experience
Clinic-based Pulmonology LPN role with a possible $7,500 sign-on bonus for eligible candidates (2-year commitment). Great if you like steady weekday hours, Epic, vaccines/meds, and close work with patients and families in an outpatient setting.
Patient Care Technician – Full-Time (Pediatrics)
- Employer: UPMC Magee-Womens, Erie
- Location: Erie, PA – Pediatrics
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Title and rate depend on experience
Hands-on Peds PCT role doing ADLs, vitals, blood glucose, specimen collection, and more, while supporting RNs and families. Good step if you have healthcare experience or training and want to grow skills like phlebotomy and EKG in a children’s setting.
Chiropractic Assistant – Millcreek or Harborcreek
- Employer: Iadeluca Chiropractic Center
- Location: Erie, PA (Millcreek or Harborcreek offices)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $14–$15 per hour
Front-line role greeting patients, helping them through visits, and keeping the office flowing. Paid training, health, dental, vision, PTO, and they’ll teach you the clinical side—perfect if you have 1+ year of customer service and want a people-focused healthcare job.
Clinician (RN) – 3 South, Observation Unit
- Employer: UPMC Hamot
- Location: Erie, PA – 3 South Observation/Short Stay
- Type: Full-time, nursing leadership
- Pay: Title and salary based on education and experience
Leadership RN role on a fast-paced 23-bed observation unit, focused on mentoring staff, quality improvement, and evidence-based practice. UPMC offers up to $20,000 sign-on for experienced nurses, strong PTO, and tuition support—great if you have 3+ years RN experience and a BSN and want to move into frontline leadership.
Patient Care Technician – Full-Time (Women’s Hospital OR)
- Employer: UPMC Magee-Womens, Erie
- Location: Erie, PA – Women’s Hospital Operating Room
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
OR-based PCT role supporting surgeries and perioperative care—ADLs, vitals, blood glucose, transport, and more. Good match if you have healthcare experience or a related program background and want to build skills in a surgical environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.