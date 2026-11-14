Erie’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from travel tech gigs to steady full-time roles at local hospitals and clinics. If you’re in patient care or want to break into medical support work, there’s a good mix here.

Employer: Springboard Health

Springboard Health Location: Erie, PA

Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

Internship / , , Pay: $3,160 per week (with tax-free stipend portion to be confirmed)

Travel Cath Lab Technologist role handling cardiac caths, angioplasties, and EP procedures. Good fit if you’re strong with EKGs and want a high-paying, short-term assignment starting ASAP.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Erie, PA

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 12-hr day/night shifts

, , Pay: $61 per hour

CT Tech contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and day-1 medical, dental, and vision benefits. Requires 2 years of CT and hospital experience, ideal if you’re local and want strong hourly pay without full-time commitment.

Employer: UPMC – Comprehensive Lung Center

– Comprehensive Lung Center Location: 2500 W. 12th St, Erie, PA 16505

Type: Full-time

Pay: Title and salary based on education and experience

Clinic-based Pulmonology LPN role with a possible $7,500 sign-on bonus for eligible candidates (2-year commitment). Great if you like steady weekday hours, Epic, vaccines/meds, and close work with patients and families in an outpatient setting.

Employer: UPMC Magee-Womens, Erie

Location: Erie, PA – Pediatrics

– Pediatrics Type: Full-time

Pay: Title and rate depend on experience

Hands-on Peds PCT role doing ADLs, vitals, blood glucose, specimen collection, and more, while supporting RNs and families. Good step if you have healthcare experience or training and want to grow skills like phlebotomy and EKG in a children’s setting.

Employer: Iadeluca Chiropractic Center

Location: Erie, PA (Millcreek or Harborcreek offices)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $14–$15 per hour

Front-line role greeting patients, helping them through visits, and keeping the office flowing. Paid training, health, dental, vision, PTO, and they’ll teach you the clinical side—perfect if you have 1+ year of customer service and want a people-focused healthcare job.

Employer: UPMC Hamot

Location: Erie, PA – 3 South Observation/Short Stay

Type: Full-time, nursing leadership

Pay: Title and salary based on education and experience

Leadership RN role on a fast-paced 23-bed observation unit, focused on mentoring staff, quality improvement, and evidence-based practice. UPMC offers up to $20,000 sign-on for experienced nurses, strong PTO, and tuition support—great if you have 3+ years RN experience and a BSN and want to move into frontline leadership.

Employer: UPMC Magee-Womens, Erie

Location: Erie, PA – Women’s Hospital Operating Room

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

OR-based PCT role supporting surgeries and perioperative care—ADLs, vitals, blood glucose, transport, and more. Good match if you have healthcare experience or a related program background and want to build skills in a surgical environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.