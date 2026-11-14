Erie’s retail scene is busy right now—stores are hiring for both front-line and lead roles. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with several jobs offering solid benefits and growth.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Pay: $18.00/hr starting, scheduled raises up to $20.00/hr by year 5

Hands-on role doing stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning while keeping the store sharp and customers happy. Comes with strong benefits for full-timers, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and paid parental leave.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help retail and repair shop customers find the right auto parts in-store and over the phone, run the register, and handle returns. Good fit if you like cars and people—offers paid time off, 401(k) with contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, and tuition assistance.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep the sales floor full, clean, and priced right, plus help pull and stage parts orders for other stores. Great if you like staying active and organized, with benefits similar to other O’Reilly roles: PTO, 401(k) with contributions, health coverage, and growth paths.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Holiday-season role focused on stocking, setting displays, and keeping the store spotless so guests have a great beauty shopping experience. Good short-term option if you’re okay with flexible hours (early mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays) and like working around beauty products.

Employer: Sam's Club

Location: 7200 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509

Type: Not stated (lead role; likely full-time)

Pay: $21.00–$29.00/hr plus possible shift premiums

Lead front-end and membership associates, handle member issues, oversee merchandising and accounting tasks, and help hit membership goals. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Part-time (~25 hours/week)

Pay: $16.00–$23.00/hr

Key-holder role leading the store when managers aren’t there—mix of supervising staff, customer service, and merchandising. Part-time but still eligible for dental, vision, wellness resources, discounts, and other benefits, with an application window open through 01/12/2027.

Employer: Kwik Fill

Location: 3745 McClelland Ave, Erie, PA 16510

Type: Not stated (manager role; typically full-time)

Pay: $13.75–$14.75/hr

Run a convenience store day to day: hiring and training staff, scheduling, ordering and stocking, cash handling, and keeping the site clean and safe. Good step if you want full store responsibility and have solid organization and people skills.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—retail roles in Erie tend to fill fast, especially around the holidays.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.