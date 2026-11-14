Erie has a nice mix of cleaning and maintenance jobs right now, from entry-level housekeeping to skilled industrial work. Good options here if you like staying active and keeping spaces in shape.

Employer: Asbury Communities, Inc. (Springhill)

Asbury Communities, Inc. (Springhill) Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50/hour (possible shift differential)

(possible shift differential) Schedule: 6:30am–3:00pm, Mon–Fri or Sun–Thu, some holidays/weekends

Work in a senior living community with steady hours and a supportive team. Perks include daily pay, free fitness center & pool, wellness support, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays (depending on position status).

Employer: Erie Yacht Club

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $13.00–$15.00/hour

Schedule: Mondays & Tuesdays, 2:00pm–10:00pm (more hours may open up)

Hands-on role doing general maintenance, light groundskeeping, snow removal, and property checks at the marina. Good fit if you don’t mind weather, like working near the water, and have a valid PA driver’s license.

Employer: Kyocera AVX

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Advanced maintenance role working on production and facility systems—mechanical work plus basic electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and general repairs. Best for someone with 4+ years of facilities experience or a 2-year industrial maintenance degree and strong troubleshooting skills.

Employer: Hilton Garden Inn

Hilton Garden Inn Location: Erie, PA

Type: Not listed (hotel housekeeping role)

Not listed (hotel housekeeping role) Key Requirement: Weekend availability is a must

Clean and prep guest rooms—beds, bathrooms, vacuuming, dishes, dusting—and keep carts and hallways in order. Good if you like hotel work, can handle a fast pace, and don’t mind helping guests with questions and special requests.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Hours not listed (part-time style shifts)

Hours not listed (part-time style shifts) Pay: $15.00/hour

Shifts: 6am–11am or 9am–2pm

Morning cleaning role in a busy facility—restrooms, floors, windows, and general upkeep. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 49 lbs, and using a phone app to clock in. Part-time employees can access limited medical, 401(k) with match after a year, and Quick Pay for early access to wages.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—employers often have some wiggle room on schedules and duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.