undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Erie, PA Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Erie has a nice mix of cleaning and maintenance jobs right now, from entry-level housekeeping to skilled industrial work. Good options here if you like staying active and keeping spaces in shape.
Housekeeper – Senior Living Community
- Employer: Asbury Communities, Inc. (Springhill)
- Location: Erie, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.50/hour (possible shift differential)
- Schedule: 6:30am–3:00pm, Mon–Fri or Sun–Thu, some holidays/weekends
Work in a senior living community with steady hours and a supportive team. Perks include daily pay, free fitness center & pool, wellness support, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays (depending on position status).
Maintenance Staff – Seasonal
- Employer: Erie Yacht Club
- Location: Erie, PA
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $13.00–$15.00/hour
- Schedule: Mondays & Tuesdays, 2:00pm–10:00pm (more hours may open up)
Hands-on role doing general maintenance, light groundskeeping, snow removal, and property checks at the marina. Good fit if you don’t mind weather, like working near the water, and have a valid PA driver’s license.
Sr. Maintenance Technician – Manufacturing
- Employer: Kyocera AVX
- Location: Erie, PA
- Type: Not listed (likely full-time)
Advanced maintenance role working on production and facility systems—mechanical work plus basic electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and general repairs. Best for someone with 4+ years of facilities experience or a 2-year industrial maintenance degree and strong troubleshooting skills.
Housekeeper – Hilton Garden Inn
- Employer: Hilton Garden Inn
- Location: Erie, PA
- Type: Not listed (hotel housekeeping role)
- Key Requirement: Weekend availability is a must
Clean and prep guest rooms—beds, bathrooms, vacuuming, dishes, dusting—and keep carts and hallways in order. Good if you like hotel work, can handle a fast pace, and don’t mind helping guests with questions and special requests.
Janitorial Crew Member
- Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)
- Location: Erie, PA
- Type: Hours not listed (part-time style shifts)
- Pay: $15.00/hour
- Shifts: 6am–11am or 9am–2pm
Morning cleaning role in a busy facility—restrooms, floors, windows, and general upkeep. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 49 lbs, and using a phone app to clock in. Part-time employees can access limited medical, 401(k) with match after a year, and Quick Pay for early access to wages.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—employers often have some wiggle room on schedules and duties.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.