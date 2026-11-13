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Erie
🚌 Erie, PA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles
7 days ago
Erie’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid options here right now.
Delivery Specialist
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Erie, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages, PTO, stock purchase plan & 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical, dental, vision, tuition help
- Why it’s worth a look: Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. Great if you like a mix of driving and light customer service; bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.
Pizza Delivery Driver
- Employer: Hoogland Restaurant Group (Marco’s Pizza)
- Location: Erie, PA
- Type: Full-time (other schedules may be available)
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, hourly + tips (drivers can make up to about $25/hour depending on location), medical, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance, PTO, 401(k) with company match, free employee meal, mileage and tips paid daily
- Why it’s worth a look: Use your own car to deliver pizzas, listen to music, and earn tips. Good fit if you want flexible hours, a casual dress code (jeans), and a fun, customer-facing role.
CDL A Truck Driver - Dedicated Route
- Employer: J&R Schugel Trucking, Inc.
- Location: Erie, PA (OTR routes)
- Type: Full-time (company driver or lease operator)
- Pay/Benefits (Company Driver): $0.58–$0.72 CPM, average $1,400–$1,800/week, up to $5,000 sign-on bonus (limited time), 100% no-touch freight, medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) plus ESOP ownership, paid orientation, vacation pay, pet & rider programs
- Pay/Benefits (Lease Operator): 75% of line haul revenue, top take-home around $130,000–$150,000/year, no money down, no credit check, 2023+ trucks, home every 2–3 weeks
- Why it’s worth a look: Strong earning potential with modern equipment and steady OTR miles. Options for reefer or dry van, and a lease program if you want to run your own truck.
If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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