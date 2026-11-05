Erie’s Public Schools to Host Community Advisory Kickoff

Erie’s Public Schools will hold a public kickoff for The Royal Connection: The Superintendent’s Community Collaborative Advisory Councils on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 6:00–7:00 PM at Edison Elementary School, 1916 E 7th St, Erie, PA 16511. Superintendent/CEO Dr. Natalyn Gibbs will explain how the seven advisory councils will work and invite students, families, staff, alumni, and community partners to share their experiences and learn how to get involved. RSVP by November 15, 2026, and indicate which council you want to learn more about here: https://forms.gle/MNTtaziVC59bW16F7

This content is adapted from materials provided by Erie's Public Schools