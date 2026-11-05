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Erie

Students win United Way Community Spelling Bee

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UY3yN_1Gp3yt8A00

Students from Erie’s Public Schools took top spots at the United Way of Erie County Community Schools Spelling Bee held at Harding Elementary, a Community School. Sawyer Garrity from Grover Cleveland Elementary, A Community School won first place, with Justin McLaughlin and Edith Schank Neigh of Harding Elementary placing second and third.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Erie's Public Schools

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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