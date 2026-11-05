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Erie
Students win United Way Community Spelling Bee
8 days ago
Students from Erie’s Public Schools took top spots at the United Way of Erie County Community Schools Spelling Bee held at Harding Elementary, a Community School. Sawyer Garrity from Grover Cleveland Elementary, A Community School won first place, with Justin McLaughlin and Edith Schank Neigh of Harding Elementary placing second and third.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Erie's Public Schools
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