📋 Erie, PA Admin & Clerical – Multiple Full-Time Openings

Erie has some solid office and healthcare admin roles right now, especially if you’re organized and like helping people behind the scenes.

Below are several full-time admin and clerical jobs hiring in Erie, PA you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network Location: Erie, PA (Cardiac Care unit)

(Cardiac Care unit) Type: Full-time, nights (3x12, 36 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy cardiac care unit with both patient care and clerical work. You’ll document vitals, help with admissions and discharges, manage charts, and communicate with nurses, doctors, patients, and families. Great fit if you have medical terminology knowledge and at least 1 year of patient care or admin experience, and don’t mind weekends and holidays.

Employer: Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network Location: Erie, PA (Orthopedics)

(Orthopedics) Type: Full-time, days

Salary: Not listed

Handle scheduling for surgeries, tests, and office visits in an orthopedic setting. You’ll work with insurance authorizations, use ICD-10 and CPT codes, and do general office tasks like phones, filing, and chart prep. Good for someone with medical office experience, strong computer skills, and comfort working with detailed medical info.

Employer: Erie Federal Credit Union

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Likely full-time (assistant manager role)

Likely (assistant manager role) Salary: Not listed

Lead and support the Quality Control, Collateral, and Records team when the Records Control Manager is out. You’ll review loan bookings and mortgage files, check for accuracy and compliance, help train staff, and report trends to management. Best for someone with 2+ years in a financial institution or QC/audit/compliance, strong attention to detail, and solid knowledge of lending laws and regulations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.