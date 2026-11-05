🎨 Erie Arts & Design Jobs With Multiple Creative Openings

Erie’s creative scene is busy right now—good news if you love art, design, and working with people. Here are a few solid roles where you can use your skills and stay local.

Employer: Inner-City Neighborhood Art House

Inner-City Neighborhood Art House Location: Erie, PA (in person)

(in person) Salary: $32,000–$40,000/year

Type: Full-time, exempt

Support youth and community art programs, help run classes and events, and handle some admin and social media. Comes with 4 weeks PTO, 10 paid holidays, health/vision/dental, retirement plan, and the chance to make a real impact in a mission-driven arts space.

Employer: ProSource Wholesale

Location: Erie, PA (showroom-based, in person)

(showroom-based, in person) Salary: $50,000–$60,000 + bonus & commission (1st year potential up to ~$80K )

(1st year potential ) Type: Full-time

Design kitchens and baths for trade pros and their clients using Cyncly Design Flex (2020) while growing sales from an existing customer base. Monday–Friday with no standard retail hours, plus benefits and strong earning potential if you like both design and sales.

Employer: ProSource Wholesale

Location: Erie, PA (showroom-based, in person)

(showroom-based, in person) Pay: $18–$21/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Great fit if you’re early in your design career. You’ll help with project coordination, product selections, quoting and ordering, and basic designs in Cyncly Design Flex, all in a professional showroom with no retail hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.