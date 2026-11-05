undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎨 Erie Arts & Design Jobs With Multiple Creative Openings
Erie’s creative scene is busy right now—good news if you love art, design, and working with people. Here are a few solid roles where you can use your skills and stay local.
Community Art Program Assistant
- Employer: Inner-City Neighborhood Art House
- Location: Erie, PA (in person)
- Salary: $32,000–$40,000/year
- Type: Full-time, exempt
Support youth and community art programs, help run classes and events, and handle some admin and social media. Comes with 4 weeks PTO, 10 paid holidays, health/vision/dental, retirement plan, and the chance to make a real impact in a mission-driven arts space.
Kitchen and Bath Designer (Design Sales) – Erie
- Employer: ProSource Wholesale
- Location: Erie, PA (showroom-based, in person)
- Salary: $50,000–$60,000 + bonus & commission (1st year potential up to ~$80K)
- Type: Full-time
Design kitchens and baths for trade pros and their clients using Cyncly Design Flex (2020) while growing sales from an existing customer base. Monday–Friday with no standard retail hours, plus benefits and strong earning potential if you like both design and sales.
Assistant Kitchen and Bath Designer – Erie
- Employer: ProSource Wholesale
- Location: Erie, PA (showroom-based, in person)
- Pay: $18–$21/hour
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
Great fit if you’re early in your design career. You’ll help with project coordination, product selections, quoting and ordering, and basic designs in Cyncly Design Flex, all in a professional showroom with no retail hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.