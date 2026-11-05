🚌 Erie, PA Driving Jobs With Multiple Local & OTR Options

Erie has a nice mix of driving work right now, from high-earning OTR runs to steady home-daily and entry-level lot roles. If you’ve got a clean license and like being on the move, these are worth a look.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Erie, PA (OTR across U.S. & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year, $5,000/week minimum average when working, many earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—trucking with a twist. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, plus detention, fuel permits/taxes, tolls under dispatch, cargo/liability insurance, a fuel price guarantee, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required for U.S./Canada travel.

Employer: XPO

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $29.35/hour; home daily; benefits for 30+ hours/week

Drive a tractor-trailer (including doubles/triples), be home every day, and get steady hours with a major transportation company. You’ll move and handle freight, work up to 12–14 hour shifts, and need a Class A CDL, clean record, and ability to get hazmat, tank, and doubles/triples endorsements within 90 days.

Employer: Interstate Rental Cars

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $17.00/hour

Great fit if you like cars and staying active. You’ll clean and fuel vehicles, move them around the lot, retrieve cars for sales and service, and pick up some detailing skills. Comes with 401(k) match, health, dental, and vision insurance; must be 18+ with a valid license and clean driving and criminal record.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.