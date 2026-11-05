🏭 Several Manufacturing & Assembly Jobs Now Hiring in Erie, PA

Erie’s manufacturing scene is steady and hiring across shifts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Parker Hannifin – Autoclave

Parker Hannifin – Autoclave Location: Erie, PA (Hessinger facility)

(Hessinger facility) Type: Full-time , 3rd shift

, Salary: Not listed

Run CNC lathes and mills, load programs, and check parts against engineering drawings. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life, disability, and 401(k) plus room to grow at a Fortune 250 manufacturer.

Employer: Parker Hannifin – Autoclave

Parker Hannifin – Autoclave Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time , 1st shift

, Salary: Not listed

Similar CNC work to the 3rd shift role, but on days: operate multiple machines, read prints, and use measuring tools to keep parts on spec. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours with big-company benefits.

Employer: Eriez

Location: Erie, PA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.96–$25.36/hour (commensurate with experience)

Assemble equipment using hand tools, welding, and shop machines while reading blueprints and pick lists. Offers 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, FSA, PTO, and referral program at a long-standing global manufacturer.

Employer: Control Devices, LLC

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time , hourly

, hourly Salary: Not listed

Assembly role in a production setting with a “until filled” posting date, so they’re likely still hiring. Good option if you want steady hourly work doing hands-on assembly.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.