🍽️ Several Erie Food & Hospitality Jobs With Flexible Hours

Erie’s restaurant scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of front-of-house and back-of-house roles with flexible schedules.

Employer: Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse)

Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse) Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location plus tips

Pour drinks, chat with guests, and help keep the bar area running smoothly in a busy steakhouse. Weekly pay, shift meals, holiday closures on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and an app to easily swap shifts make this a nice fit if you like a lively, guest-facing role.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Entry-friendly role where you’ll take orders, prep food, and keep the restaurant running day to day. Comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, training, and growth opportunities, plus access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO if eligible.

Employer: Holiday Inn

Location: Erie, PA (in person)

Type: Other (weekday dinner line cook)

Other (weekday dinner line cook) Pay: $13.00 per hour

Cook and plate dinner items for the hotel restaurant and banquets, keep your station stocked, and help with food prep and kitchen cleanup. Good fit if you have some culinary experience and don’t mind being on your feet in a fast-paced kitchen.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many places are open to training and flexible hours.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.