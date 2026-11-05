🚚 Several Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs Around Erie, PA

Erie has some solid options right now if you like staying active, organizing orders, and keeping things moving behind the scenes.

Here are a few supply chain and logistics roles worth a look:

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Lowe's Home Improvement Location: Erie, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick, stage, and load customer orders while keeping the work area clean and safe. This role is good if you want flexible hours, don’t mind using tech and powered equipment, and like a mix of customer service and hands-on work.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Lowe's Home Improvement Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the part-time role, but full-time and focused on opening shifts. You’ll run order picking, operate forklifts/order pickers (training available if you’re not certified yet), and help keep inventory accurate for a busy home improvement store.

Employer: Gannon University

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Likely part-time student worker (FWS-eligible)

Likely Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting closes: 11/27/2026

Sort and deliver campus mail and packages (USPS, UPS, FedEx) to departments, staff, and students. Great fit for Gannon students with Federal Work Study who can lift up to 50 lbs, stay on their feet, and want a campus job that builds customer service and communication skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might find a shift, schedule, or detail that works for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.