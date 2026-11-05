👔 Erie, PA Management Jobs with Multiple Leadership Openings

Erie has some solid leadership roles open right now, from property and project management to running full sites and senior communities. If you’ve got management experience and like being the one steering the ship, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kane Innovations Inc.

Kane Innovations Inc. Location: Erie, PA (in-person, some travel)

(in-person, some travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead construction-related projects for an established architectural screen and detention manufacturer. You’ll work with general contractors and subcontractors to keep jobs on time, on budget, and up to spec, while managing schedules, deliveries, and safety.

Employer: New Perspective Senior Living

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time (benefits-eligible leadership role)

Full-time (benefits-eligible leadership role) Salary: Not listed (eligible for bonus)

Run the day-to-day operations of a senior living community, from budgets and occupancy goals to staff culture and resident experience. Ideal if you have a PCHA or NHA license, management experience, and want a mission-driven role with strong benefits and career growth.

Employer: Woodsedge Apartment Homes

Location: Erie, PA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Pay: $24.09 – $36.15 per hour

Oversee leasing, marketing, and resident relations for an apartment community, aiming for full occupancy. You’ll handle tours, applications, move-ins/outs, basic property oversight, and resident communication, with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: TravelCenters of America

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $85,000 – $90,000 annually + quarterly bonus

Take full ownership of a busy travel center with multiple profit centers, leading the management team, driving financial results, and keeping operations safe and smooth 24/7. Comes with bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, tuition reimbursement, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Erie’s management openings shift fast, and the right fit might be just a tweak away.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.