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🎓 Erie, PA Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles
Erie’s a solid spot right now if you like helping people learn—kids or adults. Here are a couple of local roles where you can grow your skills and stay rooted in the community.
Lead Teacher (Childcare)
- Employer: YMCA of Greater Erie
- Location: Erie, PA and nearby areas (multiple centers in Erie County)
- Type: Part-time (25–37 hrs/week, Monday–Friday, weekends off)
- Pay: Up to $18.91/hour (based on experience and education)
Work as a Lead Teacher in YMCA childcare, planning lessons, leading a classroom, and building strong relationships with kids and families. Some positions offer health, dental, vision, retirement match, PTO, free YMCA membership, and discounted childcare, plus a flexible schedule.
Training Manager
- Employer: Erie Federal Credit Union
- Location: Erie, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead training and development for a local credit union—design programs, run workshops, manage e-learning, and support staff growth across departments. This role is a fit if you have financial institution experience, strong people skills, and like building a culture of continuous learning.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often keep good resumes in mind for the next opening.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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