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🛒 Erie Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Erie has some solid front-line roles right now, from eye care retail to auto parts and banking. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.
Sales Associate (Part-Time) – LensCrafters
- Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)
- Location: Erie, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (bonus/commission eligible)
Help customers pick frames and lenses, use basic tech tools, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you have 1+ year of retail or customer service, like learning new tech, and want access to a larger company’s benefits and discounts.
Member Service Officer I – Erie Federal Credit Union
- Employer: Erie Federal Credit Union
- Location: Erie, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-facing role helping members with accounts, loans, and everyday banking needs in person and by phone. Good for someone with 2+ years in lending or financial services, strong people skills, and comfort with PC/Office software who wants a stable, professional setting.
Auto Parts Specialist – Rick Weaver GMC
- Employer: Rick Weaver GMC
- Location: Erie, PA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $30,000 – $50,000 per year
Fast-paced parts counter role where you’ll identify and order vehicle parts for techs, post parts to repair orders, and help customers in person and by phone. Comes with a solid benefits package (401k + match, health, dental, vision, PTO) and suits someone detail-oriented with vehicle parts knowledge.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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