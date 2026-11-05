🔧 Erie PA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Erie has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things, working with tools, and keeping buildings running smoothly.

Here are a few strong options worth a look:

Employer: UPMC Hamot

UPMC Hamot Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Help keep hospital rooms and public areas clean and safe for patients, staff, and visitors. This role comes with health insurance, paid time off, paid holidays, and retirement options for eligible employees, plus chances to grow your career in a large healthcare system.

Employer: SMW Local 12

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time (40+ hours/week)

Pay: $46.75–$47.00 per hour (about $83.36/hr total package with benefits)

Union HVAC role doing installs, change-outs, rooftop units, ductwork, and startups. Strong fit if you already have HVAC experience and want top pay, contractor-paid health insurance, pension, and steady, long-term work.

Employer: United Brass Works, Inc.

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $25.15–$30.28 per hour

Industrial maintenance role working on electrical, mechanical, and control systems in a foundry setting. Good for someone with at least 2 years of electrical troubleshooting who wants steady hours, 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and long-term training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too. Don’t wait too long; the good maintenance jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.