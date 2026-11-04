🛒 Erie, PA Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Frontline Roles

Erie has a steady flow of customer-facing jobs right now, from hotels to retail to the casino floor. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 1530 W 26th St Unit D-E, Erie, PA 16508

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports daily store operations, from helping customers and stocking shelves to opening/closing, cash handling, and supervising associates. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and EAP.

Employer: Presque Isle Downs & Casino

Location: Erie, PA 16509

Type: Part-time

Salary: Pay range not listed

Work on the casino floor helping guests with slot machines and sports betting kiosks, fixing minor machine issues, and handling jackpots/hand-pays. Offers PTO for PT staff, 401(k) with company match, and a stock purchase plan; must be 18+ and able to work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: County of Erie, PA

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role as the first point of contact for public health questions by phone, email, and in person. You’ll schedule appointments, process payments for licenses/permits, and keep detailed records. Comes with low-cost medical, dental, vision, 14 paid holidays, and up to 11 personal/vacation days in year one.

Employer: Comfort Inn

Location: Erie, PA

Type: Not stated (in-person; weekends required)

Not stated (in-person; weekends required) Salary: Not listed

Front desk role handling check-ins/outs, reservations, phones, and daily paperwork while keeping guests happy and informed. Weekends are a must, and you’ll be the face of the hotel, so strong customer service and a professional appearance are key.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 2211 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the Family Dollar role, you’ll help run the store: supervising associates, stocking, handling cash, and keeping the sales floor and stockroom organized. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and EAP.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.