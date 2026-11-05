Remembering the lost town of Trent, Kansas

The former town of Trent, Kansas once sat about 4 miles east of Erie and 3/4 mile north, serving as a Santa Fe railroad station and having a post office from May 4, 1894, to July 15, 1901. The site, which likely included the Hess Store, a saloon, grocery store, and post office in a concrete barn, and possibly a lumber yard on the east side of the road, is now overgrown with vegetation where 10 to 12 building foundations once stood. Longtime residents recall living there for over 30 years, children getting candy from train crews, and family ancestors running a store in Trent.

This content is adapted from materials provided by You know you're from Erie, Ks when.