Erie County releases 2026–2030 health plan

The Erie County Department of Health - Pennsylvania has released its 2026–2030 Community Health Improvement Plan, based on the 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment, to guide practical steps to improve health for all Erie County residents. The plan calls on local organizations, neighbors, families, and community partners to take part, and it will be updated every year with new data and a summary report at the same link. Read the plan and future yearly updates here: https://eriecountypa.gov/departments/health/about-us/community-health/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Erie County, Pennsylvania