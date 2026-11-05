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Erie County
2027 scholarship season opens for Erie County seniors
4 days ago
Erie County Community Foundation has opened its 2027 Scholarship Season for local high school seniors, using a single Universal Application to connect students with multiple scholarship options. Guidance counselors from Erie County high schools met in Sandusky to learn how to help students apply. More information: https://t.co/eiab9PSjsD
This content is adapted from materials provided by erieccf
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