Epping’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands and a major local employer all hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. Location: Epping, NH (Sig Experience Center)

Type: Full-time , weekends required

, weekends required Salary: Not listed

Help customers at the Sig Experience Center with firearms, gear, and training questions while keeping the store running smoothly. Good fit if you already know firearms, are comfortable handling them, and want a fast-paced, pro-level retail setting.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3535

Location: 35 Fresh River Rd, Epping, NH 03042

Type: Full-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $16–$29 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums

Work in the fashion area of the store, helping shoppers find clothes and keeping displays looking sharp. Comes with strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Marshalls (The TJX Companies, Inc.)

Location: 11 Brickyard Square, Epping, NH (Store 1154)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00–$14.50 per hour

Help keep the store organized, run the register, and make the shopping experience easy and friendly. Nice option if you want part-time hours plus a store discount and access to a wide range of benefits as you build tenure.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.