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📅 Nov 13 Culture Climate Club UNH hockey game (evening trip)
9 days ago
📅 Culture Climate Club trip to UNH hockey game
The Epping School District calendar lists a Culture Climate Club – UNH Hockey Game event on November 13, from 5:15 pm to 9:30 pm.
The event is posted under the district calendar, with contact schools including Epping Elementary School (17 Prospect Street, Epping, NH 03042, phone **603-679-8018) and Epping Middle High School (33 Prescott Road, phone **603-679-2544).
Families can save the event by using the “add to personal calendar” options on the district website.
More Info: Culture Climate Club - UNH Hockey Game | November ...
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